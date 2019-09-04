Hailey Baldwin Has This Dress in Every Color, and It’s Marked WAY Down Today

Image zoom BROADIMAGE/SHUTTERSTOCK

This summer alone, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Grace Moretz, Madison Beer, Vanessa Hudgens, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, and Rita Ora have all worn this one brand — and that’s not even the whole list.

Hailing from Australia, Réalisation Par has won the hearts and closets of some of our most-watched style icons, some of whom are exceptionally loyal to the brand’s femme dresses. EmRata has stepped out at least three times in various Réalisation Par pieces, including its Isabelli mini in Verona and its Capulet maxi dress in Jupiter and in Karma. Kaia Gerber and Chantel Jeffries have also worn the brand in multiples.

We’d venture to say, though, that no one stans Réalisation Par as much as Hailey Baldwin, who has one of its dresses in at least three different colors. The model is clearly a big fan of RP’s Christy dress, a delicate-strapped mini, which she’s worn in Black, Ivory, and Wild Cherry — all in the span of just a few months. Baldwin was seen looking absolutely besotted (and chic as usual) in the Christy as recently as last week when out at The Grove with boo Justin.

Today, you can get her look (in any color) for a not insignificant 25 percent discount at this rare Réalisation Par sale. In fact, everything on the site is marked down today through September 6, so you can go ahead and add all those celeb-loved pieces to your own closet at a fat markdown.

Aside from the Christy, we’re taking the opportunity to finally shop some of the brand’s most viral pieces. The leopard-print Naomi skirt is a no-brainer, as is the 1996 maxi dress in Zodiac, and you can bet we’re getting the Alba maxi in at least one color.

Be forewarned that Réalisation Par is notorious for selling out of almost all of its styles, so don’t be surprised if a piece you had your eye on becomes suddenly unavailable. Avoid the regrettable “Sign up for Waitlist” button by getting in on this sale early while most things are still in stock.

Shop the celeb-loved brand’s entire site for 25 percent off at RealisationPar.com.