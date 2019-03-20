Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since

Hailey Baldwin Makes Mental Health a 'Number One' Priority: It 'Falls to the Side a Lot'

As Justin Bieber receives treatment for depression, Hailey Baldwin gets candid about her own mental health

By
Kaitlyn Frey
and Nicole Sands
March 20, 2019 11:10 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Hailey Baldwin has one priority when it comes to her self-care routine — her mental health.

Baldwin opened up to PEOPLE at the launch of the RoxyxSister collection designed by pro surfer Kelia Moniz on Tuesday about how she promotes self-care in her life, saying she makes sure she feels as good on the inside as she does on the outside.

“I think there’s a lot of different levels of self-care, like eating right, drinking a lot of water and working out,” the model, 22, says. “It’s really good for your mentality. I think your mental health should be number one, and it falls to the side a lot.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Baldwin also finds relaxation when she steps away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and spends a day at the beach. “I think it’s grounding,” she says. “The sound of the ocean, being in the sun — there are so many things that are healthy about the beach to me.”

The model did just that as she spent the weekend soaking up the sun with her husband at the beach in Los Angeles amid news that Bieber had been receiving treatment for depression.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Time Hailey Baldwin Has Used Her Clothing to Hide Her Engagement Ring

Although mental health struggles have not always been in the spotlight, Baldwin is slowly starting to see a change. “I think there’s more attention on mental health these days, and I see why and I get why. I think you have to know what works for you,” she explains.

And Bieber is just one celebrity who has candidly spoken out about his mental health struggles, recently saying he’s “been struggling a lot.”

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

It’s something he’s still working on, a source tells PEOPLE. “Justin is still receiving treatment on both coast, but is doing okay,” an insider explained. “He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey’s sake. He is still confident that he will get there.”

“They seem happy about spending a few days in L.A.,” the source continued. “Hailey isn’t putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health.”

Earlier this month, Bieber revealed he had been “struggling a lot” in a candid Instagram post.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote, including a picture of himself praying next to manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

247PAPS.TV/SplashNews.com

However, the star went on to assure his fans that he has faith he will rebound quickly.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber.

Although Bieber and Baldwin have pushed back their wedding so the pop star can focus on his health, a source close to him told PEOPLE that the model is his “biggest supporter.”

“There are so many people who love and care for him and are helping him deal with what he needs to deal with,” the source says. “Hailey is definitely one of those people. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Skip
Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
7/9/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
7/13/2018
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
7/14/2018
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
7/14/2018
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
7/15/2018
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
7/18/2018
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
7/30/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
8/1/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
8/6/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
8/8/2018
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
8/14/2018
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
8/20/2018
Justin Bieber's Mustache Steals the Spotlight During Date Night with Fiancée Hailey Baldwin
8/30/2018
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
9/2/2018
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
9/11/2018
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
9/11/2018
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
9/11/2018
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
9/14/2018
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
9/17/2018
Hailey Baldwin Reveals a Secret Clue About Her Wedding Dress for Upcoming Nuptials to Justin Bieber
2/8/2019
Justin Bieber Enjoys Beach Day with Hailey Baldwin: 'He's Focused on Getting Better,' Says Source
3/18/2019
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Will 'Have a Wedding Eventually' — but Not Right Now: Source
3/18/2019
Hailey Baldwin Makes Mental Health a 'Number One' Priority: It 'Falls to the Side a Lot'
3/19/2019

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.