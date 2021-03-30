Hailey Baldwin Gets a Peach Tattoo in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber's New Single, 'Peaches'

The model's husband Justin Bieber got his own matching peach tattoo on his neck over the weekend

Hailey Baldwin paid homage to her husband Justin Bieber's hot new single, "Peaches," by getting a matching tattoo together.

Just one day after Bieber, 27, debuted his own peach tattoo inked on his neck by famed tattoo artist Doctor Woo, the singer's wife Baldwin, 24, revealed her own identical tat. Inspired by the first single from his just-dropped album, Justice, the tiny peach tattoo, also done by Doctor Woo, is seen on the inner side of Baldwin's left arm in a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

To celebrate her man's new single, Baldwin also kicked off a fun social media challenge called #PeachesMakeupChallenge on Instagram and TikTok. The model posted a video with makeup artist Adam Burrell creating a soft, peachy-colored makeup look while Bieber's song played in the background.

"My Peaches inspired makeup by @adamburrell 🍑🍑 show me yours! #PeachesMakeupChallenge," Baldwin said.

Over the weekend, Bieber shared a pair of photos of himself getting a peach tattoo on his neck and simply captioned the snaps with a peach emoji. While many of the singer's friends were quick to congratulate him on the latest addition to his extensive tattoo collection, Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette playfully suggested that perhaps her son had reached his limit.

"Don't you have enough yet?" she commented alongside a weary face emoji.

Before getting the peach tattoo, Bieber suggested the idea of getting a tattoo in honor of his latest single, featuring guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar.

"Maybe I'll get like a small peach on my body somewhere," he said this week during an interview with Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up.