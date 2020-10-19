Hailey Baldwin Gets a New Tattoo on Her Ring Finger in Honor of Husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin got some new ink!

On Sunday, celebrity tattoo artist Mr. K shared a post on Instagram, highlighting the two new tattoos he did for the 23-year-old model.

"It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo," he shared with his followers.

According to Mr. K, the first tattoo Baldwin requested was the word "beleza," which means "beauty" in Portuguese on her neck. The model also got the letter "J" with a star on her ring finger in honor of her husband Justin Bieber.

Image zoom MR. K/Instagram

Image zoom Robert Kamau/GC Images

Baldwin was in New York City this weekend to support her husband's gig on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. Insecure creator and star Issa Rae served as the host for the first time. During his two performances, Bieber sang his two latest singles "Lonely" with Benny Blanco and "Holy" with Chance the Rapper.

Baldwin's romantic new ink comes just two weeks after the couple celebrated the 1-year anniversary of their extravagant wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Baldwin commemorated the special day with some sweet throwback photos from the wedding. "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊," she wrote.

The "Yummy" singer also shared a heartfelt post to his wife, writing, "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!" he added. "I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."