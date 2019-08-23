Hailey Baldwin Shows Off New Tiny Tattoos Ahead of September Wedding Ceremony

Hailey Baldwin is continuing to expand her collection of tiny tattoos.

The 22-year-old model is no stranger to inking her body (she told New York Magazine’s The Cut that she had 19 tattoos), and always prefers to put “little ones” all over her body. While she told The Cut that she has been “running out of spots to put [them],” Baldwin managed to fit some tiny additions on her right hand and fingers.

Baldwin posted a picture of the ink on her Instagram Story, thanking Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo for his work. “@_dr_woo_ on the new tats 😝,” the star captioned her post.

The intricate ink includes drawings of stars, moons and floral patterns going down each of Baldwin’s fingers and nearly reaching her nail beds. The model was photographed in L.A. on Aug. 21 with the fresh tattoos visible on her right hand.

Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber, 25, previously turned to celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang to give them a couples’ tattoo. “They each got a tattoo,” the artist, whose real name is Keith McCurdy, told Page Six TV. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

The couple, who married last September at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018, plan on throwing a religious ceremony next month in front of their friends and family.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have religious ceremony as well,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

PEOPLE also reported that the pair will celebrate at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, after Bieber spent time at the Laguna Beach, California hotel location.

“The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the source said. “He many times escaped to the Montage when he needed some quiet time. They both love the Palmetto Bluff Montage.”