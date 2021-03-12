The Biggest Revelations from Hailey Baldwin's YouTube Channel Debut with First Guest Kendall Jenner

The model and reality star joined longtime friend Hailey Baldwin for a game of "Never Have I Ever"

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner have been through a lot together, and the models are finally sharing secrets about their decade-long friendship.

For the first installment of a series on her new YouTube channel entitled Who's in My Bathroom?, Baldwin, 24, invited the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 25, to make macaroni and cheese while playing "Never Have I Ever" in the bathroom — because as Jenner puts it, "This feels more us."

"This is where I have special guests [and] do quirky weird different fun activities," the star — who's wide-ranging YouTube channel will cover everything from skincare tutorials to conversations about religion and politics — said at the beginning of the clip, adding, "I'm sure people want to know a few things about our friendship."

"We met through Kylie [Jenner]…at The Hunger Games premiere [in 2012]." You were friends with Kylie and then you realized that I was more fun," Jenner said with a laugh.

"Not necessarily! I love you both, but you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time and I lived in New York," Baldwin said, "And you needed a friend…and boy did we take that city by storm."

The pair said that their relationship is surprisingly normal considering their celebrity status. "The reality is we just sit at home and drink wine or watch movies," Baldwin said, before Jenner explained that they balance each other out with a "yin and yang" dynamic.

Reflecting on the ups and downs of their friendship, the bareMinerals clean beauty ambassador revealed she cried in Jenner's guest bedroom "for like two years straight."

"I feel like both you and I have experienced — whether it be business, self, love, whatever it is — I feel like we've both seen each other thrive at different times," Jenner said. "We've been there for each other through it all and not let it get in the way of our friendship."

"We just went a little deep and now we're going to go in a more fun direction," Baldwin says, as the two break out two bottles of Jenner's newly-launched 818 Tequila for a game of "Never Have I Ever: Friendship Edition."

During the clip, the friends reveal they've both had men write songs about them, kissed the same guy and secretly read their partner's text messages.

"Of course," Baldwin said of the latter. "Have I done it before? Yes. Do I do it to this day and would I do it? No, because I know there's nothing to see."

The stars also share that neither of them have ever cheated on a significant other or had a one night stand before, but they have both gotten in a physical fight with a sibling.

"My sister pulled a knife on me," Jenner quipped, though she didn't reveal which one.

After uploading her convo with Jenner to her new channel, Baldwin shared another clip on Friday that's all about her morning skincare routine.

"Rise and shine! It's bright and early on a big work day for me, which means it's time for my skin to wake up too," the model wrote in the description of the video, which takes fans through her daily regimen.