Inside Hailey Baldwin's London Fashion Week Show Days After Secret Marriage to Justin Bieber

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin hits fashion week – abroad!

The new bride was back to business just four days after her secret New York City wedding to Justin Bieber. The couple legally tied the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse on Friday, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. But their honeymoon phase didn’t last long! Baldwin was spotted at London Fashion Week at the Adidas Originals Falcon fashion show, without her famous husband in the crowd.

Baldwin teased that she would be in London days before the show, sharing on Instagram that she was “excited” to show everyone her 90s-inspired Falcon fashion show at London Fashion Week. Ahead of the show, the 21-year-old posted lots of behind-the-scenes photos of outfits from the collection, which are very athletic-wear focused. And the Instagram account for UK sports retailer JD Official showed the model taking in the collection from the front row during the runway presentation in a cute and candid video.

After attending a New York Fashion Week show together last week, Bieber, 24, has yet to be spotted in London, leaving many wondering if he’s at home possibly prepping for their “real” wedding, which will be different from the civil ceremony that just took place.

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE Baldwin “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.” Added a religious source: “What happened at the courthouse is a courthouse thing — a legal thing. But marriage is two people making a vow before God and the people they love.”

In a now-deleted Tweet, Baldwin wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

The couple was spotted entering a courthouse on Thursday, as seen in a photo obtained by TMZ. The outlet also reported that they were emotional. Bieber reportedly told Baldwin, “I can’t wait to marry you, baby.” He also told a court official, “Thanks for keeping it on the DL.”

An insider told PEOPLE that they “went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.” Adding that “they’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

While we wait for more wedding news, we’ll be keeping an eye at Fashion Week for every Baldwin and Bieber spotting.