Hailey Baldwin Kicks Off 2019 with Pink Hair

Another year, another hair color for Hailey Baldwin! Mrs. Bieber debuted a fun new hue in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Just after a dramatic hair cut, the newly married star decide to give her hair a bigger change and transformed her blonde look to a soft pink hue for the new year. With her latest hairstyle being the center of attention, she wore a menswear style double-faced pleated brown coat, gray tank, loose black sweats and Yeezy sneakers on her day out.

Pink seems to be the model’s go-to color for fresh starts as this marks the second time that she has dyed her hair at the beginning of a new year year. The 22-year-old also stepped out with pink hair on New Year’s Day in 2018 in Miami Beach.

Baldwin also embraced her favorite rosy shade when she attended the Met Gala in May 2018.

The star, who married Justin Bieber in a secret courthouse ceremony last September, recently took to Instagram and opened up in a personal post about her battle with insecurities, her struggle to be confident and how she’s going to let 2019 be her year to have more self-love.

“I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry. I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough,” Baldwin shared in her candid post.

She continued: “What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!! So this year I’m gonna do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.

And as she looks ahead to 2019, there is a lot of love on the horizon.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that the Baldwin and Bieber are finalizing details for a religious ceremony and reception.

“They’ve been figuring out the perfect time to do it, and they both feel like the sooner, the better,” a source close to Bieber shared. “They’re still figuring it out.”