"I got to grow up and get my driver's license and really be normal," Hailey Baldwin told Vogue India

Hailey Baldwin Says Husband Justin Bieber Dealt with 'Way Crazier' Childhood Fame Than She Did

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber both grew up in the public eye but to very different extents.

In a cover story for Vogue India’s August 2020 issue, Baldwin, 23, spoke about how their upbringings compared.

“To be honest, I don’t really think I was ever famous,” said the model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and counts Alec Baldwin as an uncle.

“Of course, I knew my father was an actor and he was famous to an extent, but if I was to compare how I grew up to how Justin did, he’s had a way crazier ‘famous’ experience really young,” she added of her 26-year-old husband.

Baldwin went on to explain that unlike her husband, who was propelled to superstardom at a very young age, she got to live a “normal” life. “I got to grow up and get my driver’s license and really be normal until the past three years of my life,” she said.

During a recent episode of their Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch, the couple recalled the story of their first kiss — which took place when Baldwin was 17.

“The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together,” Baldwin recalled. “We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed.”

“He asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like ‘Absolutely not, you’re not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that’s not happening,’ ” Baldwin added, before revealing that her older sister Alaia saved the day and covered for her so she “didn’t get caught.”

Ahead of the couple’s second wedding last year, Bieber shared an adorable throwback shot of the pair together as teenagers, back when they were just friends.

In the image, Baldwin smiles as she puts her arm around the “Sorry” singer — who was rocking his then-signature swoop — while holding up a peace sign. “My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” Bieber captioned the sweet photo.

Baldwin and Bieber were friends for many years prior to dating and even split up at one point before rekindling their romance in the summer of 2018.