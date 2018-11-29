Hailey Baldwin Doesn't Plan on Having Kids with Husband Justin Bieber 'Anytime Soon'

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are still enjoying post-wedding bliss, so don’t expect the couple to announce a pregnancy in the near future.

The model, 22, who covers Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue looking nearly unrecognizable channeling Blondie’s Debbie Harry, opens up about family in her cover story, but reveals she and her husband don’t want to have kids “anytime soon.”

“I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn’t start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19,” Bieber said about her upbringing. “There are some ‘normal’ things I never did – like go to college – but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17.”

Just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas, Baldwin and Bieber secretly got married at a N.Y.C. courthouse, but just recently confirmed the news to the public.

The model recently changed her Instagram handle to “Hailey Bieber” and even showed off a new diamond necklace of her husband’s surname, which she received as a 22nd birthday present. Days before changing her name on social media, Baldwin also wore a custom Levi’s trucker jacket with her new married name splashed across the back at the opening of the brand’s new Times Square Flagship store in N.Y.C.

“After being married for a few weeks, they both realized that they actually felt like husband and wife without having a religious ceremony,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They want to openly celebrate their marriage,” the source added. “This is why Hailey decided to change her name. She loves being married to Justin. They are still planning a wedding and a religious ceremony.”

Most recently, the couple has been spending much more time in Canada (where Bieber’s from), including Thanksgiving and Baldwin’s birthday.

“Justin loves being in Canada because it’s very peaceful,” a source told PEOPLE. “He can take Hailey out and it’s not a mess with photographers. They are much more left alone. They seem very happy together.”