Justin Bieber officially announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin via Instagram on Monday in a loving tribute. But Baldwin’s comment on the photo had a slightly different vibe.

She replied to road manager Ryan Good’s comment that urged Bieber to grow his mustache back for the wedding by writing, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.”

So, she’s clearly not a fan of his stache, but she’s certainly head over heels for Bieber. After only a few weeks of dating, Bieber popped the question during a Bahamas getaway and ever since, Baldwin has been spotted wearing two rings on her ring finger.

She has been wearing a huge oval diamond engagement ring set on what looks to be a rose gold pavé diamond band and a second solo wedding-like band is seen on top of the diamond.

hailey baldwin with the supposed engagement ring today, july 8. 👀 hailey baldwin com o suposto anel de noivado hoje, 8 de julho. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lYOuR6lL6h — AJ 💍 (@archivejailey) July 8, 2018

While rumors circulated that the pair may already be married, a source told PEOPLE this trip was all about the engagement. “Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas,” a source close to the Canadian superstar, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively. “He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know.”

On Monday, Bieber wrote a touching tribute to his new fiancée on Instagram saying that he’s “soooo in love” with everything about her.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he wrote. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

He continued: “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted that she’s “utterly grateful” for Beiber.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” she tweeted.

The couple have been dating for just a few weeks but have been friends for nearly a decade.