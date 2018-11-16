Just call her Mrs. Bieber!

It’s been two months since Hailey Baldwin tied the knot to Justin Bieber in a surprise courthouse ceremony, and by the looks of her latest outfit, she’s fitting right into married life.

The 21-year-old was spotted at Levi’s new Time Square Flagship store opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday night rocking the brand’s iconic trucker jacket with her new married last name splashed across the back.

Baldwin rocked an oversized sherpa trucker jacket ($168; levis.com) with the name “Bieber” spelled out in varsity letter patches across the back.

While Bieber wasn’t on-hand to party with her, but she was joined by a squad of fellow models including Presley Gerber, Barbara Palvin, Christie Brinkley, Jasmine Tookes, Gemma Ward and Joan Smalls, pictured above.

A few weeks after their surprise engagement, Bieber actually sported Baldwin’s last name on his clothing.

During a trip to the grocery store in August, the star was spotted wearing a Massapequa High School hoodie, with the name “Baldwin” written across the back. Massapequa High is the school where Baldwin’s grandfather, Alexander Rae Baldwin, Jr., taught for 28 years and coached the football and rifle teams.

While things still may be fresh for the newlyweds, Baldwin is ready to take on her new moniker.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Baldwin recently filed to register “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line. Her maiden name was also registered, along with “HRB3.”

The trademarks were filed under her company Rhodedeodato Corp, as first reported by The Blast.