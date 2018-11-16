Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since MORE

Hailey Baldwin Goes by New Married Name with Justin Bieber-Themed Outfit

Colleen Kratofil
November 16, 2018 12:44 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just call her Mrs. Bieber!

It’s been two months since Hailey Baldwin tied the knot to Justin Bieber in a surprise courthouse ceremony, and by the looks of her latest outfit, she’s fitting right into married life.

The 21-year-old was spotted at Levi’s new Time Square Flagship store opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday night rocking the brand’s iconic trucker jacket with her new married last name splashed across the back.

Joey Cupelli
Andrew Toth/Getty

Baldwin rocked an oversized sherpa trucker jacket ($168; levis.com) with the name “Bieber” spelled out in varsity letter patches across the back.

While Bieber wasn’t on-hand to party with her, but she was joined by a squad of fellow models including Presley Gerber, Barbara Palvin, Christie Brinkley, Jasmine Tookes, Gemma Ward and Joan Smalls, pictured above.

A few weeks after their surprise engagement, Bieber actually sported Baldwin’s last name on his clothing.

Robert O'neil / SplashNews

RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Isn’t Keeping Justin Bieber from Music:He’s ‘Unsettled,’ Not ‘Unhappy’ Says Source

Robert O'neil / SplashNews

During a trip to the grocery store in August, the star was spotted wearing a Massapequa High School hoodie, with the name “Baldwin” written across the back. Massapequa High is the school where Baldwin’s grandfather, Alexander Rae Baldwin, Jr., taught for 28 years and coached the football and rifle teams.

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look at Home Where Demi Lovato Overdosed as They House Hunt

While things still may be fresh for the newlyweds, Baldwin is ready to take on her new moniker.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Baldwin recently filed to register “Hailey Bieber” for the purposes of a clothing line. Her maiden name was also registered, along with “HRB3.”

The trademarks were filed under her company Rhodedeodato Corp, as first reported by The Blast.

Justin & Hailey
23 featured stories since
Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married? See the Band She's Wearing with Her Engagement Ring
Why Justin Bieber Proposed to Hailey Baldwin: 'He Truly Feels She Is the Love of His Life,' Says Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hop on a Plane as They Show Off Matching Watches: 'Me and Bae'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Already Wedding Planning: 'They Want a Small Ceremony'
John Mayer Teasingly Roasts Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin for Steamy Hot Tub Moment on Instagram
Engagement Bliss! Justin Bieber Shares the Most PDA-Filled Photo of Him & Hailey Baldwin Yet
Tighty Whities! Justin Bieber Walks Around in Underwear During Miami Trip with Hailey Baldwin
Shawn Mendes Says He Congratulated Rumored Ex Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber
Already Married? Hailey Baldwin Wears Diamond Band Instead of Engagement Ring from Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Are Already Planning Their Wedding': Source
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Kiss in N.Y.C. After Her Loving Instagram Comment
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Look Loved-Up as Singer Gets Haircut Following a Day of Tears
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Pushing Back Wedding Plans: Source
Hailey Baldwin Cuddles Up to 'Absolute Best Friend' Justin Bieber & Shows Off Ring in New Photo
Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance
Alec Baldwin Gives Some Marriage Advice to Justin Bieber and Niece Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Spends One-on-One Time with Future Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Is Skipping Fashion Week Runways to Spend More Time with Fiancé Justin Bieber
Why Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin 'Feel Confident' About Marriage Despite Young Age: Sources
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Share a Smooch After London Fashion Show
Hailey Baldwin Isn't Keeping Justin Bieber from Music: He’s ‘Unsettled,’ Not ‘Unhappy’ Says Source
Hailey Baldwin Goes by New Married Name with Justin Bieber-Themed Outfit
Justin Bieber Leaves Steamy Comments on Hailey Baldwin's Instagram: 'U Turn Me On'

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.