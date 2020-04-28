Image zoom Courtesy Levi's

While the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought along uncertain times, some fashion brands are continuing to release new spring campaigns, with a slight twist. Levi’s is using its new launch to inspire hope in what’s to come, while Stuart Weitzman is honoring Earth Month with its eco-friendly collection. For all the latest info on your favorite brands, check out these new fashion launches to shop now.

What started out as a campaign geared towards festival season has been refocused into a representation of youth culture and expression, featuring Hailey Baldwin — for her “optimism and authenticity” — and Jaden Smith — for his passion towards saving the environment — as beacons of this idea.

In a blog post on Levi.com, Jen Sey, Levi’s Chief Marketing Officer, explains the campaign’s new narrative. Young people everywhere, including Sey’s own son (an artist), are facing an uncertain time as the world begins to digest the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Levi’s is shifting the campaign’s message to one that embraces youthful optimism and the power of young people to endure and excel during times of hardships.

“Levi’s has always been a symbol of democratic inclusion and youth empowerment, the choice of those daring to push for a better tomorrow,” said Sey.

“Make no mistake, young people are being hit hard during this crisis,” the post continued. “Beyond not getting to experience seminal milestones like graduations and proms, they are graduating into tremendous economic uncertainty, their planned futures unclear for now. They are living at home with their parents when most would be breaking out on their own. They are on pause for the immediate future with incredible challenges ahead. But their optimism and sense of community and identity will carry them through.”

Shop the new styles featuring dainty floral prints, tie-dye and of course, really cool denim, here.

Stuart Weitzman

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Stuart Weitzman’s new campaign starring model Gala Gonzalez highlights three natural energy sources: water, wind and sun. The photo series captures the beauty of nature in settings that represent these elements, while also spotlighting the brand’s new Elemental Espadrilles capsule collection. Handmade in Spain by skilled artisans, the collection offers five distinct silhouettes in an array of bright shades, perfect to wear on your next nature-filled stroll.

Marcell von Berlin

Miles Richie, son of Lionel Richie, is joining his sisters Sofia and Nicole in the fashion world as the face of Marcell von Berlin‘s Fall 2020 campaign. The collection fuses the artsy aesthetic of Berlin with the relaxed vibe of Los Angeles — an homage to the designer Marcell Pustul’s two residences. The line features a mix of pieces, including sweatshirts, leather jackets, red carpet dresses and more. In addition, the designer has delivered a variety of accessories, from bags to boots for more dimension. Pieces from the collection will be available for purchase in August 2020.