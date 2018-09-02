Justin Bieber’s Fiancée Hailey Baldwin Is Ignoring Critics' 'Negativity' About Their Romance

Hailey Baldwin is too blessed to be stressed!

“I’m beyond excited,” the 21-year-old model and Drop the Mic, who is engaged to marry Justin Bieber, told Australia’s Stellar magazine, in an interview published on Saturday.

Baldwin also went on to share that she’s not letting herself get too caught up in what the haters have to say about her relationship with the “Sorry” singer, 25.

“I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life,” she remarked.

The couple got engaged during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas on July 7 and confirmed the exciting news on social media two days after the proposal.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Though the couple have barely spent a day apart since getting engaged, they recently decided to push back their wedding plans, according to a source close to Bieber and Baldwin

“The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” the source told PEOPLE earlier this month.

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while…It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young,” the source continued, adding, “They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”