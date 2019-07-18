Since breaking into the modeling world over five years ago, Hailey Baldwin has been a regular on high fashion catwalks including Versace, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, Off-White and more. But the 22-year-old may officially be retiring from the runway for good.

Although Baldwin didn’t explicitly state that she’s stepping away from the catwalk, the model posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, hinting that she may be cutting down her runway gigs. Baldwin shared a photo of herself in the Zadig & Voltaire Fall/Winter 2018 show, criticizing her strut and her arm placement.

“What I do know, is that ur arm truly should never swing this high when ur walking on a runway.. hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol 🤣,” she wrote.

Baldwin made her return to the runway after marrying Justin Bieber in a secret courthouse wedding at the Versace pre-fall 2019 show in December 2018, which also marked the last time she made a catwalk appearance.

But days before marrying Bieber, 24, Baldwin told WWD that she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs at New York Fashion Week.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

When she’s not working, Baldwin’s been staying focused on being the best support system for Bieber, who’s opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety this past year.

“Justin is crazy about Hailey. He thinks she is the best wife,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “One of the most important reasons why they got back together in the first place is because Hailey is a very stable person with no complicated issues.”

The source added: “Hailey is able to support Justin in a way that no one else has been able to. She only comes from a place of love. She doesn’t want anything from him except for him to be able to be the best person and husband. Justin is overwhelmingly grateful for how patient and supportive Hailey is.”

While Baldwin may not hit the runway again, she’s still busy modeling in ad campaigns for mega-brands including Levi’s, Miu Miu, Carolina Herrera and Roxy x Sister.