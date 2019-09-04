Hailey Baldwin Gets 'Lover' Tattoo — and the Internet Thinks It Has to Do with Taylor Swift

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty; Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

Hailey Baldwin got some fresh ink, and some think her latest tat has a relation to Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, Baldwin’s tattoo artist, Dr. Woo, showed off the star’s new art in a black-and-white Instagram. The close-up photo shows the word “lover” scribed on the model’s neck, right below a cross tattoo.

“Love always wins ✒️💓 @haileybieber #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle,” Woo captioned the photo.

And while several fans called the artwork “beautiful,” some Instagram users thought the words were a nod to Swift’s new song “Lover” — the same name as the singer’s top-charting album, which also features the words written in a similar font on its cover art.

“stream #Lover by Taylor Swift 💘,” one user commented on Woo’s post while another joked, “I didn’t get this poster in my deluxe edition of Lover🤔.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “She’s really promoting Taylor’s album on her neck … interesting timing.”

But not everyone thought the “lover” symbol had something to do with Swift.

One Instagram user shut down the Swift-related comments and said, “Yesssss she is a lover and so should everyone should be, a lover💓Also I know people gonna mention Taylor Swift, but lemme tell you except for her album, LOVER is a English word which have certain meaning to define something. Not everything revolves around your idol. Not a hater bye.”

Back in June, Baldwin, 22, found herself in the middle of a feud with her husband, Justin Bieber, music manager Scooter Braun and Swift, after she defended her husband for taking ownership of his past actions the “Shake It Off” singer had called him out for.

Swift, 29, made headlines after she shared a Tumblr blog post expressing her disdain for Braun, 38, upon learning that he had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the record label that now owns her music catalog.

In the blog post, the singer slammed Braun, who obtained her music label for $300 million, and claimed that he used Bieber and on-and-off client Kanye West to bully her on social media following her feud with the rapper over the lyrics of his song “Famous.”

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Swift wrote. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.”

Swift also shared a screenshot taken from Bieber’s Instagram account of an August 2016 post, in which the “Sorry” singer shared a Facetime call between himself and Braun — who can be seen with West, who Braun was not managing at the time of Bieber’s Instagram post. “Taylor swift what up,” Bieber captioned the post.

Shortly after the “Bad Blood” singer shared her post, Bieber, 25, posted a lengthy response on Instagram to both support Braun and apologize to Swift.

“Hey Taylor,” Bieber began his message, which was posted alongside a throwback photo of him and Swift posing together. “First of all I would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time I thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted [sic] of scooter and Kanye that said ‘taylor swift what up’ he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.”

The “Sorry” singer concluded his message and said, “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..”

Baldwin supported her husband and commented on his post, writing, “gentleman.”

But Cara Delevingne, a close friend of Swift’s, blasted Baldwin for her comment.

“Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,” Delevingne commented in response to Baldwin. “I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened. I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is.”

Following the Swift-Braun scandal, the “You Need To Calm Down” singer announced in August that she plans to re-record her first six albums while Baldwin gets ready for her upcoming second wedding to Bieber.

The September nuptials are reported to be in South Carolina at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, after Bieber spent time at the Laguna Beach, California hotel location.

The couple, who married last September at a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018, plan on throwing a religious ceremony next month in front of their friends and family.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” the source told PEOPLE.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”