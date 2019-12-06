Hailey Baldwin Gets Candid About ‘Fake Drama' and 'Toxicity' on Social Media: It 'Has to Stop'

Don’t believe everything on the internet, according to Hailey Baldwin.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 23-year-old model expressed her frustrations with social media, calling for other avid users to stand up against “false drama” that she believes feed off attacking women.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity,” Baldwin said, “and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just … toxic.”

She added, “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

Recently, Baldwin was caught up in some social media drama of her own. In October, Selena Gomez released two new singles that fans believed were written about Gomez’s ex — and Baldwin’s now-husband — Justin Bieber.

Controversy swarmed Baldwin when she posted a screenshot of a song called “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker shortly after the release of Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” single. Fans jumped to conclusions and attacked the model for what they thought was a dig at the singer.

Baldwin quickly shot down the interpretations when she reportedly responded with a since-deleted comment on Just Jared‘s Instagram page, the news outlet reported.

“Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response,’” she wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Just Jared. “This is complete BS.”

In her discussion with British Vogue this week, Baldwin said she’s “passionate” about women helping other women, urging more celebrities to unite against manufactured controversies that have a way of dominating the web.

“I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other: ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff,'” she said. “Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and [be] rude to each other.”

Doing her part to clear the air on the perceived beef with Baldwin, Gomez addressed her fans directly after she noticed an uncalled-for influx of hate directed at Baldwin.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down,” she said during an Instagram Live session at the time. “I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”

“It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please,” Gomez continued. “Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”

The musician concluded: “Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel — that are me, and that I’m proud of.”

As for how Baldwin hopes to influence more people toward sharing only positivity on social media, she told the magazine she wants to spread kindness and teach the younger generation to appreciate it.

“I think we can do better — especially when it comes to educating younger women and the younger generation,” she said. “I think we all just need to be a lot nicer.”

“The biggest goal for me for 2020 is to get more involved in things that make a difference. There’s so much going on in the world,” Baldwin continued. “I would love to get involved in as much as I can and lend my voice to as much as I can, and I would love to speak on more things and talk to young women and encourage people to continue making a difference.”