Hailey Baldwin Was 'So Upset' When TikTok User Claimed She Was 'Not Nice' in Viral Video

"There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me," the model said after seeing a video about a restaurant hostess' encounter with her

Hailey Baldwin is opening up about her reaction to seeing the TikTok video that went viral last summer, which claimed the model was not-so-nice to a restaurant hostess.

The TikTok user, Julia Carolann, said she used to work at a high-end restaurant in New York City and rated some of her celebrity encounters in the now-viral video. When she brought up her interaction with Baldwin, 24, her memory wasn't so positive.

"This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice," Carolann said in the video. "I really want to like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10, sorry."

Now, Baldwin is getting candid about what it felt like seeing that TikTok during a conversation with board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons on her YouTube channel.

"There's never an excuse for being rude. I felt bad that that was her experience with me. You never know what someone's going through. I remember going through times in my life where I was so sad, and so heartbroken, that engaging with people felt hard for me," the model explained.

Baldwin went on to say that when she saw the video, she "was so upset."

"I don't ever remember meeting her but I thought about it and I regretted that. I wish that that wasn't her experience with me. I wish I didn't act that way towards her. I'm a human and I make mistakes and I acted a way that was out of character for me. I acted a way that I don't want to be," the model said.

She decided to look at this as a learning experience and use it to move forward as a better person. "I'm trying to do better every single day. I want to continue to grow as a person and am open to people correcting me," Baldwin said. "I just don't think that those people that try to correct me and try to tell me what I need to be and need to do, need to be people on social media."

When the video was originally posted, Baldwin left a comment apologizing for her actions. "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That's not ever my intention!" the star said. "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad you called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."