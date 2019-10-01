Hailey Baldwin Wears $123,000 Tiffany & Co. Diamond Earrings for Wedding to Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin accessorized with some mega-carat bling on her wedding day.

Although the public hasn’t gotten a complete glimpse at the 22-year-old model’s multiple wedding gowns, Baldwin, who married Justin Bieber, 25, for the second time in an intimate South Carolina ceremony, we did get to see pricey diamond studs she wore to the ceremony and reception.

In a series of photos shared by Bieber after the wedding on his Instagram, Baldwin’s sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond studs were in full-view as the bride wore her blonde hair pulled back into a low-hanging bun.

The platinum-set studs total more than five carats and are worth $123,000, according to a release from Tiffany & Co.

In the photos of Bieber and Baldwin, the couple share a kiss in one shot and playfully pose with the bride’s arms wrapped around the groom’s shoulders in another.

Image zoom A close-up of the Tifany & Co. diamond studs Hailey Baldwin wore on her wedding day. Tiffany & Co.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the images, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.

On Monday night, PEOPLE confirmed that Bieber and Baldwin celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. The ceremony came a little more than one year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Jourdan Dunn and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, and his ex, Caitlin Beadles, Corey Gamble and Kylie Jenner — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar was expected to perform later in the evening.

On the morning of their big day, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber was “really relaxed” and showed no signs of nerves at all.

“Justin gave his input [during planning], but really, all he [had] to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party,” the insider said.

“Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source previously told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Leading up to the wedding, Jenner and a small group of Baldwin’s girlfriends threw the bride a bachelorette party, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah. A source previously told PEOPLE that the group “was in a wild, happy mood” and Baldwin was “all smiles.”

At the bash, Baldwin looked wedding-ready in a strapless Oh Polly curve-hugging mini dress and veil.

Bieber and Baldwin first said “I do” on Sept. 13, 2018, in a civil ceremony in New York City just two months after the pop star proposed to the model on July 7, 2018 during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas.