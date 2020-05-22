Hailey Baldwin Denies Plastic Surgery Accusations: 'I've Never Touched My Face'

The model blamed "crazy" photo editing for an unnatural photo of her face that was shared on Instagram

On Thursday, the 23-year-old model — who is married to pop star Justin Bieber — defended herself from accusations that she's gone under the knife to enhance her appearance, blaming changes in her face on photo editing.

Her words came after an Instagram account shared a split photo comparing an image of present-day Baldwin and one snapped when she was a teen, suggesting that changes to the model's face had been made over the years.

"Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!" Baldwin commented on the post, which was captured by a fan account before it was deleted. "This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…"

"I've never touched my face," she insisted. "So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."

Several of Baldwin's supporters came to her defense.

"She said what she needed to, period!" one user commented. "People are so nosey, rude and this 'transformation' pic is so unnecessary. I don't understand why people think they have the right to judge others appearances. We are perfect the way we are. People should mind their own business."

A day before Baldwin addressed her online haters, fellow model and friend Gigi Hadid found herself in a similar position, hitting back at critics who think she's had cosmetic procedures to fill out her face.

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round? I've had this since I was born," Hadid said during a wide-ranging Instagram Live with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons on Wednesday.

"No, for those wondering, I've never injected anything into my face," the 25-year-old said. "I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel I'm too much of a control freak. I'm like, 'What if it goes wrong?'"

"People are so fast to do permanent things to their face when really, I accept myself how it is," Hadid added, before encouraging viewers to "accept your beautiful face for exactly how god made it, and your mom and dad."

Hadid — who is expecting her first child in September with boyfriend Zayn Malik — also explained that while her face has "always" been plump, it's only gotten bigger as she's gotten further along in her pregnancy.

"Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know," she said.

Asked how she'll feel about further changes that her face might make throughout her pregnancy, Hadid said she wasn't worried.

"I have the cheeks already, so it's like there's not a lot to like, fill in," she said. "Don't worry. I'm happy with the natural process of the world."

Meanwhile, Baldwin and Bieber recently launched a new Facebook Watch show titled The Biebers on Watch.

The 12-episode series, which was filmed on GoPro cameras in and around their Toronto home, pulls back the curtain on the famous couple's relationship. In the first episode alone, the two talked about their brief breakup in 2016 and how they worked to rebuild trust before their wedding in September 2018.

Asked about the most rewarding thing about marriage, Baldwin told her husband, "Definitely is just the companionship that you get out of it. The more you work on it and fight for it to be solid, it takes a lot of work."

"We've had to work hard on our relationship," she added. "I think that pays off in a way where you just become so connected to each other, and so close and just solid with each other."