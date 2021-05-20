Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Love of Wearing Sneakers with Bikinis: 'That's My Vibe'

The model, and face of Levi's new 501 Originals campaign, doesn't understand why some people think it's weird to wear sneakers with a swimsuit

Hailey Baldwin's go-to summer look might spark some debate, but she's ready to back up her reasoning!

"I'm the type of person — and some people think this is really strange — I like to wear sneakers with my bikini," Baldwin, 24, said during a Levi's 501 Day Coffee Chat with YouTube star Emma Chamberlain to celebrate the 148th birthday of the blue jean.

The model never knew people questioned the look until she overheard it being discussed on the radio while she was driving. "I was listening to KISS FM radio and they were talking about me wearing sneakers with my bikini on the radio. Is it that crazy that I wore Nike Air Force 1s with a bathing suit? Because I guess the internet was like, 'Why is she wearing sneakers with her bikini?'" Baldwin said.

But the chill look is simply her vibe. "To me it's like, I wear a bikini. I put on [Levi's] 501s and I put on sneakers. That's my vibe in the summertime," the model said. Adding that her signature Levi's 501s bring "a little cheeky moment," she said with a laugh.

"If I'm packing for a trip in the summertime, if I'm going away to the beach for the weekend, it has to be a pair of 501s," she concluded.

Hailey Bieber Credit: Courtesy Levi's

Baldwin and Chamerlain were both part of a star-studded lineup of campaign models for Levi's "generation of Originals" campaign. Naomi Osaka, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all front the 501 Originals video (seen below) bringing their cool personal style to the shoot.