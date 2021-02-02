Hailey Baldwin Copes with Fame and Negative Attention by Going to Therapy 'Consistently'

"I think that being able to process those things and process those feelings has helped a lot," the model said on Tuesday's episode of Women's Health UK's Going for Goal podcast

Hailey Baldwin is getting candid about how she deals with being in the spotlight.

On Tuesday's episode of Women's Health UK's Going for Goal podcast, when asked if she takes steps to "protect her own well-being" as one of the most followed and photographed women in the world, Baldwin replied, "absolutely."

"I'm somebody that's a very big over-thinker," she continued. "I can be very hard on myself. I'm my own worst critic. Sometimes my own worst enemy in a way."

The 24-year-old model told host Roisin Dervish O'Kan that therapy has helped her cope with the pressures of fame.

"The way I've dealt with a lot of the attention, the negative attention, lies and just media in general is I've talked a lot through with a therapist. I do therapy consistently. I think that being able to process those things and process those feelings has helped a lot."

The model also explained that being married to pop star Justin Bieber who has "been dealing with this a lot longer than I have" is comforting.

"I think being able to share that world with somebody that understands it even better than I do has been so helpful as well and makes me feel like I'm not crazy," she said of her husband.

Aside from therapy, Baldwin shared that praying, exercising and taking a break from social media by deleting the apps from her phone or having an assistant post for her helps when she is feeling overwhelmed.

"My husband does the same thing so we're not the ones that have to get caught in any black hole on Instagram comments," she added.

"I don't read comments. I shut my comments off on my personal page, so it's only people that I follow that can comment. That actually changed a lot for me because I know all the people I follow are only either going to be positive in the comments."

"I think for a while it was like people made me feel like I had to explain myself when the reality is that I just don't owe them anything," Baldwin said.

During the interview, the model also shared that Bieber's battle with Lyme disease, which is spread by tick bites, has impacted her life by making her "more aware" of her own health.

"I think with the Lyme disease and that situation, it definitely makes you more aware of your health and I think it makes you pay more attention to how you feel and different symptoms," she said on the podcast episode.

"Lyme disease is an interesting thing because a lot of people don't believe it's real, and a lot of people think it's BS. But I've had it before, I've dealt with it," she shared. "My husband has it and deals with it very deeply. I think it's about finding the right doctors who believe in getting to the bottom of any health issues that you might have."

When it comes to her own health, Baldwin stressed that exercise plays an important role in keeping her mentally and physically strong.

"I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I'll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio," she said.

"I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it's very elongating," she continued. "And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that's why I identify with and like it so much."