Hailey Baldwin Confirms Rhode Beauty Is 'Coming in 2022': 'Been in the Works for a Very Long Time'
Fans first speculated that the supermodel was launching a beauty brand when she filed a trademark for the name Rhode in February 2021
Rhode Beauty has entered the chat.
Hailey Baldwin confirmed in a Q&A video uploaded to her YouTube channel last week that her rumored beauty brand is "coming in 2022," after sparking speculation by filing a trademark for the name in February.
The supermodel and skincare enthusiast, 25, selected a list of fan questions from her YouTube comments section to answer in the video. One of which read: "WHEN ARE WE GETTING RHODE?"
"OK, I'm not going to be shady about it," she responded. "Rhode has been in the works for a very long time, and it is getting so close. It is coming in 2022, and I am very excited."
The details of Rhode Beauty are still under wraps, but based on Baldwin's flawless complexion, her commitment to skincare and the way she's helped transform husband Justin Bieber's skin since walking down the aisle, we have some high expectations!
Earlier this year, the supermodel opened up about her decision to start a YouTube channel during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Part of why I wanted to do this is they can't twist what I'm trying to say from YouTube — it's coming straight from my mouth," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I think that's something that I battled with a lot is people trying to twist my words or the media taking something that I've said or creating their own narratives."
"If I control it that means that nobody can try to turn it into something else," she continued. "You're hearing it straight from me. I can clear up whatever I want to and that gives me a lot of freedom in a way."
In addition to fun conversations with friends like Kendall Jenner, Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain, Baldwin also covers more serious topics of her YouTube channel, such as social media and mental health. She will continue to post new videos on Wednesdays throughout 2021.