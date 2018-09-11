Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin is being more selective about her modeling jobs since getting engaged to Justin Bieber earlier this summer.

Baldwin, 21, has been spotted front row at many shows during New York Fashion Week, but the runway regular — who’s walked Tommy Hilfiger, Zadig & Voltaire, Tory Burch and Jeremy Scott before — hasn’t been showing off her modeling skills on the catwalk this season.

While dressed in a hot pink suit and matching pastel pink eyeshadow at the Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2019 show on Monday, Baldwin told WWD why she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs this NYFW.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin seems to be taking advice from uncle Alec Baldwin, who recently opened up about his niece’s engagement at The Public premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other,” the actor, 60, said. “Obviously, him, in particular, has this crazy superstar career.”

Although Baldwin told WWD she hadn’t yet heard about her uncle’s advice, she said, “That sounds like very sound, solid advice. He’s just trying to look out for me. It’s smart, and it’s important. You have to always put family above work, no matter what.”

Besides attending the Carolina Herrera show, Baldwin was honored with the Fashion Media Personality Award, presented by Tommy Hilfiger, at Daily Front Row‘s Fashion Media Awards.

The model kicked off her time at NYFW hand-in-hand with Bieber at the John Elliott Spring Summer 2019 show where the pair sat front row.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged during a romantic vacation to the Bahamas on July 7 and confirmed the exciting news on social media two days later.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

Although the pair originally didn’t want a long engagement, a Bieber source told PEOPLE the couple is slowing down their wedding planning to enjoy their engagement.

“The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” the source said. “They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding.”