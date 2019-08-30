Hailey Baldwin‘s paying homage to Princess Diana‘s fashion legacy in a stylish Vogue Paris spread.

Baldwin, 22, honored many of Diana’s iconic looks captured by the paparazzi in the ’80s and ’90s and shared a series of shots from the shoot by photographer Gregory Harris on Instagram.

“All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Baldwin wrote. “Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

The outfits paid tribute to Diana’s low-key, off-duty style, featuring lots of biker shorts, oversized sweatshirts, baseball caps, white ankle socks and sporty sneakers.

Baldwin gave off a striking resemblance to Diana that her fellow models and friends immediately noticed in the comments. “can’t handle this. too. Good,” Bella Hadid wrote.

Gigi Hadid agreed saying, “I love this story so much!”

“Oh yes. Very HB! Love🙌🏽,” said Ashley Graham.

In the comments of another photo Baldwin shared, Kim Kardashian West’s former assistant and influencer Stephanie Shepherd said, “Wow I’m screaming.”

Emily Ratajkowski kept her reaction simple by writing, “Dead.”

Baldwin’s Vogue Paris shoot comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that the model and Justin Bieber, who secretly married at a New York courthouse last September just two months after getting engaged, will have a religious ceremony next month in front of their friends and family.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have religious ceremony as well,” the source said

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”