Hailey Baldwin Calls Engagement to Justin Bieber the Most 'OMG Moment of My Life'

2018 has been an eventful year for Hailey Baldwin. The model surprised fans with a whirlwind engagement to Justin Bieber in July, and just two months later, the couple secretly tied the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse. And according to Baldwin, it’s been the biggest moment of her life.

“My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I got engaged!” Baldwin, 21, told Coveteur. “I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Since her engagement, the model told WWD she’s been cutting back on her modeling jobs during fashion month to spend more time with Bieber, 24.

“I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé,” Baldwin said.

Two days after Bieber’s July 7 proposal in the Bahamas, the pop star confirmed the news to fans with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber wrote in the caption.

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony last week at a New York City courthouse. They were seen walking into a courthouse on Thursday where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

The religious source spoke to the family and confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at the courthouse, but are going to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends soon. “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source told PEOPLE.

Baldwin’s uncle Alec Baldwin confirmed the news to Access on the red carpet at 2018 Emmy Awards.

“They just went off and got married,” Alec, 60, told the outlet, later adding he had only met Bieber “one time” but texts with Hailey “every now and then.”