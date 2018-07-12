Hailey Baldwin treated her new fiancé Justin Bieber to an extra special gift to celebrate their engagement.

According to The Blast, the 21-year-old model and 24-year-old pop star stopped at Pristine Jewelers in N.Y.C., days after returning from their Bahamas vacation so she could buy her man a diamond encrusted ring with his initials, “JB.”

In addition to Bieber’s new bling, Baldwin reportedly also bought herself another custom made ring for herself with the word “Baby” written across it, which could possibly be a nod to her fiancé’s 2010 hit single.

While at the shop, Bieber and Baldwin posed for a photo with one of the jewelers, but Baldwin made sure to strategically bend her fingers to conceal any clear shot of the huge diamond engagement ring Bieber got her from Solow & Co.

“Congrats to the New Power Couple on their Engagement @justinbieber @haileybaldwin !!! All the Jewels 💎Pristine !!! #justinbieber#haileybaldwin #PristineJewelersNYC,” the jeweler captioned the Instagram photo.

Bieber purchased Baldwin’s mega-carat oval-shaped engagement ring from N.Y.C.-based Solow & Co. Jewelers, and the family-run shop is donating $5,000 to the model’s charity of choice, the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Fund, in honor of the couple’s engagement.

hailey baldwin with the supposed engagement ring today, july 8. 👀 hailey baldwin com o suposto anel de noivado hoje, 8 de julho. 👀 pic.twitter.com/lYOuR6lL6h — ArchiveJailey (@archivejailey) July 8, 2018

“Justin picked out the ring before they flew to the Bahamas,” a source close to the Canadian superstar told PEOPLE exclusively. “He took Hailey on a special trip to propose. She didn’t know.”

Bieber officially confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a loving tribute on Instagram just two days after he popped the question. “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote in the caption.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he continued. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first!” he added. “You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

Splash News

Shortly after, Baldwin tweeted: “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

Although some fans were initially skeptical about Bieber’s relationship and quick engagement to Baldwin, as they reconciled just months after the pop star called it quits again with on-off flame Selena Gomez, sources tell PEOPLE the romance is the real deal.

“This is not a joke to him. He proposed because he truly feels Hailey is the love of his life,” an insider told us. “He had a rough time last year, but he worked very hard to change and find more meaning in his life. Hailey couldn’t make him happier.”