Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Electric-Blue Hair in Sexy Mirror Selfie

Hailey Baldwin is feeling blue.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old model showed off two snaps of herself onset rocking a surprising new hair color: electric-blue.
Though commenters immediately speculated the new look is actually thanks to a wig, her fans were all on board with the shocking change.
In one photo, Baldwin also showed off her rock-hard abs with a knitted bra, camouflage-print overalls and a Kendra Scott necklace.
And in another selfie, the star gave fans a closer look at her blue bob and sultry makeup.
Earlier this year, Baldwin debuted a rosy hairdo when she celebrated New Year’s Day with friends in Miami. She previously went pink in late 2016 and showed off her trendy look with a playful selfie.
“My style kind of differs — sometimes I want to be a little dressed down, a little tomboy, sometimes I want to be dressed up and very chic and look proper,” she previously told PEOPLE. “But I don’t ever believe in overdoing it for day-to-day style. I would say my style is pretty simple, but still chic, hopefully. I just want to be relatable, but that’s not a forced thing, it’s just staying who I am.”