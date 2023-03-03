Hailey Bieber Debuts a Shorter Bob Cut — See Her Chic New Look!

The Rhode founder has been playing with her hairstyle since the start of the year

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 3, 2023 06:58 PM
Hailey Bieber's new haircut
Photo: Hailey Bieber/instagram

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is having fun.

After starting the year by chopping her long, brown locks into a shoulder-length hairdo, the Rhode founder decided to play with her hairstyle once again by debuting an even shorter, bob-style haircut on Friday.

Dressed in a bright orange, skin-tight outfit by Yves Saint Laurent, the 26-year-old model proudly posed for a fun set of mirror selfies that gave different angles of the stylish bob cut.

In a separate video in her Instagram post, she played with the chin-length hair as she smiled from ear to ear, overjoyed with excitement. Before opting for the shorter bob style haircut, she shared that "short = more fun 🍭🍭🍭" in another post that gave a close-up of her evolving hairstyle.

Her hairstylist, Amanda Lee Capomaccio, whom she tagged in Friday's post, has also enjoyed the model's ever-changing hairdos.

Hailey Bieber's new haircut
Hailey Bieber/instagram

In a collection of photos of the model shared on her Instagram page, Capomaccio said she was "obsessed" with the hairstyle. In another post, she wrote, "honestly this is my favorite hair we've maybe ever done @haileybieber ILYSM my short hair queeeeen😍."

Baldwin Bieber has also been making new decisions with her beauty brand.

Last month, Rhode launched a collection that includes all five products from her line for the first time since the brand was created.

Speaking about her trend-setting styles and influence in fashion to PEOPLE last June, Baldwin Bieber said: "I find any influence I might have on anyone very flattering. Anytime somebody comes up to me and is like, 'I look at your style all the time, and I love your style. I'm very inspired by it,' I still get jittery. That is the best part of creating for me. I can't even believe that people want to look at what I'm doing and that they're inspired by it. I am so grateful for that. I think it's really cool and really amazing. And I feel like I'm in it with them."

Most recently, she also celebrated her husband Justin Bieber's birthday on Wednesday with a tribute post on social media.

She wrote alongside a pair of sweet photos: "29 never looked so good ☺️Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody. So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all, more love. ✨🥳."

