The 10 Biggest Bombshells From Hailey Bieber's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

As a self-described person who "doesn't do interviews," Hailey Baldwin Bieber didn't hold back during her appearance on Call Her Daddy.

The Rhode Skin founder sat down with Alex Cooper for an intimate conversation on her podcast, where she opened up about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber while clearing the air about past controversial moments in her life.

Throughout their hour-long chat, Hailey spent the majority of the time explaining herself on a variety of topics, one of which included the rumors surrounding her involvement with Justin in the wake of his romance with his ex Selena Gomez.

Furthermore, Hailey narrowed in on her mental health challenges amid living in the public eye, including learning to cope with the constant hate messages she receives daily. The model admitted that at one point, she didn't want "to be here anymore."

Contrary to the negative, Hailey also touched on the bright times in her life. Mainly, she gives an inside look into her love story with Justin, to who she's been married for four years, and shockingly goes into detail about her steamy sex life with him.

From what really happened between her and Gomez to which sex position she and Bieber enjoy the most, here are the biggest bombshells Hailey dropped during her Call Her Daddy interview.

Hailey Bieber responded to the claim that she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Despite both Hailey and Gomez's past attempts to shut down rumors of ill will, the model — once again — made herself clear about her budding romance with Justin.

"I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it," Hailey said about the timeline of her romance with Justin.

While she added that it is "not [her] character to mess with someone's relationship," the model stated that she does understand the heightened attention surrounding her marriage, and how it relates to her husband's past relationships.

Hailey Bieber joked that she thought Justin Bieber was a 'f—k boy' at one point

Hailey recalled one of her earlier impressions of Justin before they began dating around 2016, saying, "Obviously he's gone through phases in his life where he was being, you know, a little out there," admitted the fashion influencer.

"I don't want to say f—k boy, because it's not," she continued with a laugh. "But like, yes and no, I don't know." She added, "I don't know how to describe it, but he was just in a different space in his life."

Hailey Bieber debunked the rumor that 'Selena' chants at the Met Gala made her cry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Another major Gomez-centric moment Hailey touched on was regarding the rumors surrounding her emotions at the 2021 Met Gala.

When fans of the Only Murders in the Building star were chanting "Selena" as Hailey and her husband on the red carpet, rumors swirled that the incident made Hailey cry. This was in part due to Justin touching her eye, followed by Hailey's decision to put on sunglasses.

"I could hear everyone screaming, and again, I think there's a certain part of you that has a numbness [to it]. I was really surprised," she said. "I didn't know if that's what was really going on until I saw the video after," she added, referring to a clip of Bieber appearing to say "don't cry" amid the chants.

"I felt like I had something in my eye," she told Cooper about the reality of the situation, making it clear that it was taken out of context.

From a larger standpoint, Hailey went on to say that it was "a very disrespectful thing to do" regardless while also noting, "The sunglasses were just part of my look."

Hailey Bieber revealed that she and Selena Gomez have spoken since her wedding to Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Despite rumors of a beef between the model and the "Lose You to Love Me" singer, Hailey confirmed on the podcast that there is "no drama" with Gomez, saying, "It's all respect, it's all love."

"There's no drama, personally," Hailey told Cooper after mentioning that she has spoken to Selena since her wedding — but didn't say exactly what the conversation entailed. "That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

Hailey Bieber clarified what she meant when she said marriage is 'hard work'

In February 2019, Hailey raised eyebrows with her Vogue interview in which she spoke about the difficulties of marriage, specifically noting that some aspects are harder than others.

"What I meant when I said 'hard work' is that there's compromise, there's sacrifice," she explained to Cooper. "I feel that way in most relationships in my life. In friendships, in work relationships. They can be tough sometimes. I didn't mean, 'Overall it's hard and it sucks.'"

She went on to clarify that due to her and Justin's respective busy lives, amid "trying to balance" their "needs, hopes and dreams," their life-long commitment to each other takes work. Above all, Hailey confidently stated that he's her "best friend" and their relationship is "literally the best thing ever."

Hailey Bieber opened up about her sex life with Justin Bieber, revealing explicit details

Cooper's podcast is well-known for going all-in on sex talk — something that the host herself is no stranger to speaking about — therefore, it wasn't surprising when she asked Hailey about her sex life with Justin. What was surprising, though, was how specific the model got when speaking on the topic.

After breaking the ice by revealing that she prefers night sex to morning sex, Hailey shared her thoughts on having a threesome.

"It's funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that… it doesn't work for the two of us," she said. "We've worked very hard to be in this space that we're in now... there's such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don't think that's something I would be comfortable with," she added. "Or him, for that matter."

Hailey also shared that she and Justin enjoy the same sex positions, but after Cooper pressed the model to share her favorite, she finally admitted, "I really like doggy-style."

Hailey Bieber revealed what turns her and Justin Bieber on the most

Continuing their conversation about what happens behind closed doors, Hailey revealed the thing about Justin that turns her on the most.

"For me, kissing is a big deal, like that's a big thing for me, it always has been, just like in my life before I was married. So, I would say that is probably the most," she shared.

As for Justin, the model noted that "connection is very important to him." She explained, "Like, we could literally just be laying down talking before and just like having a really fun conversation and that is really important for him."

Hailey Bieber said she encourages Justin Bieber to have girl friends, but only to an extent

Hailey emphasized numerous times throughout the podcast that she and Justin have trust like no other, noting that communication is one of the biggest factors that makes their relationship work. In fact, she told Cooper that Justin often runs fishy subject matter by her, specifically when it involves other women.

"He's really honest, like brutally honest," Hailey shared about her husband. "I could ask him about any person, any past girl, anything and he'd be like 'Oh, yeah, this this, this and this,'" she said. "He doesn't have a problem being explicit and I think that made me trust him a lot."

She revealed that Justin would show her DMs that he received on social media, asking for her opinion on their intentions. While she noted that sometimes they may be pushing boundaries, she made clear that she is "someone who encourages female friendships."

Hailey Bieber spoke about the hate she's received from Selena Gomez fans

After Hailey opened up about the nonstop hate she has received, Cooper asked if Justin or Gomez have done anything to put an end to the bullying, to which she simply replied, "No."

"What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have and maybe there's something that she knows about like it wouldn't fix anything," she continued of Gomez, adding, "She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her, a lot."

She then addressed internet trolls directly saying, "You're not obligated to like me, but I believe that no matter what, there can always be mutual respect between people," she said. "To me that means, you don't have to say anything. You don't have to like me, but you don't have to say anything either."

Hailey Bieber opened up about her negative thoughts of 'not wanting to be here anymore'

During her interview, Hailey also shed light on the dark moments she's previously faced. "You can start having thoughts of it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past," she said. "And coming out of that, I think it's really important — a support system is the most important thing, for sure."