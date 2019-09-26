Hailey Baldwin Is Thrown 'Wild' Bachelorette Party Days Before Marrying Justin Bieber (Again!)

Hailey Baldwin may already be a married woman, but she didn’t let that stop her from having some fun at her bachelorette party.

The model shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday of herself partying with pals. In the photo, Baldwin wore a white, curve-hugging strapless dress from Oh Polly, with a matching white handbag and a veil.

A source tells PEOPLE that Baldwin’s pal Kendall Jenner and a small group of girlfriends threw the bachelorette, which started with a dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles and continued at Delilah.

“Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood,” the source says. “You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrated with her friends. She was all smiles.”

Earlier in the day, Jenner was spotted shopping at adult store Hustler Hollywood, the source says, adding, “She was laughing as she picked up classic bachelorette suppliers, including phallic-shaped straws and sex toys.”

Baldwin is set to wed husband Justin Bieber for the second time next week. The pair secretly married at a New York courthouse last September and planned a bigger religious ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina. According to TMZ, the couple’s save the dates indicate that they’re marrying on Sept. 30.

“Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it’s very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They always planned to have one,” the insider continued. “They want to wed properly in front of family and friends.”

A source also told PEOPLE that they are marrying at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. “The Montage has long been like a second home to Justin,” the insider said referring to the Montage location in Laguna Beach, California, where Bieber has spent time.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary two weeks ago, and Baldwin shared sweet snaps of themselves on social media to commemorate the day.

In one Instagram Story she shared a photo giving Bieber a kiss on the cheek, another pictured the couple standing inside a mirrored room and a third photo showed Bieber kissing his wife on the cheek.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” she captioned one of the loving pics.

Baldwin also shared a photo of the two sharing a loving embrace, and posing in front of the night sky.

Ahead of the upcoming nuptials, Baldwin made sure it will be the perfect celebration.

“Their wedding is only a few weeks away and they both seem very ready. Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” a Bieber source told PEOPLE. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”