Hailey Baldwin Apologizes to Hostess Who Said She Was 'Not Nice': 'Glad U Called Me Out'

Hailey Baldwin has apologized to a restaurant hostess who claimed in a recent TikTok video that the model was “not nice.”

Earlier this week, TikTok user Julia Carolan posted a video sharing her experiences with various celebrities that came to eat at the “fancy Manhattan restaurant” where she worked as a hostess.

Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cameron Dallas, Kylie Jenner and Baldwin were all among the celebs Carolan rated as part of her video, which she captioned, “These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt.”

Regarding Baldwin, 23, Carolan said: "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Baldwin found the video a few days later and issued an apology in the comments section of the post.

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," she wrote. "That's not ever my intention!"

"Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person," Baldwin added.

Carolan then replied to Baldwin’s comments, writing, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen 👑thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

Baldwin has recently been giving fans an inside look at her life with husband Justin Bieber in the couple’s new Facebook Watch series, The Biebers on Watch.

On the show's premiere episode in May, the pair opened up about the best parts of marriage while venturing out to a nearby lake for a boat ride at their Toronto home.

"Definitely is just the companionship that you get out of it. The more you work on it and fight for it to be solid, it takes a lot of work. Wouldn't you say?" said Baldwin.