The model has made six consecutive Met Gala appearances; her famous husband has only attended the event once

Justin Bieber Wears His Own Label as He and Wife Hailey Baldwin Make Their Met Gala Debut

It's date night for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber!

The model, 24, arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a black Saint Laurent gown with a structured embellished plunging neckline, cool black sunglasses and Tiffany & Co jewels. She walked hand-in-hand with her singer husband, 27, who donned a sleek black tuxedo by La Maison Drew (an extension of his Drew House label) and painted sneakers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tonight marks the first time Baldwin and Bieber, who tied the knot in September 2018, have attended the annual event as a couple.

"I feel like the Met is alway just a very cool night to celebrate fashion," Baldwin told Keke Palmer on the red carpet. "We both love fashion, and we both love being able to celebrating designers."

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE's Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion's biggest night.

When asked about his style evolution over the years, Bieber explained, "I think as I become more of an adult, things just [started] to evolve and change. I'm married now so I think things just become more...adult now."

Baldwin, meanwhile, explained that her look was inspired by "timeless American beauty" and "the Grace Kelly's of the world."

Last year, Baldwin surprised fans who were hoping the Biebers would make their relationship Met Gala official by hitting the red carpet solo in a memorable Alexander Wang look.

The model looked like a retro Barbie come to life in her pale pink, second-skin, long-sleeve column gown which featured an exposed like thong detailing in the back accessorized with a crystal "Wang" pin. She teamed the look with a high pony, oversize black velvet hair bow and black winged eyeliner.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The 2019 benefit market Baldwin's fifth consecutive Met appearance. Bieber, who according to his Instagram story was home eating takeout that year, only attended once in 2015 as a guest of Balmain's Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.

The theme of the 2021 Met Gala — which comes after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date — is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

On Tuesday, the outlet will broadcast a livestream of the 2021 Met Gala, which will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Sept. 13 at 5:30pm ET, Vogue told PEOPLE exclusively.

Hosted by actress and recording artist Keke Palmer and comedian, writer and director Ilana Glazer, the livestream will provide "unprecedented access" to the notoriously exclusive event.