The supermodel channeled Nurse Dolly from the Netflix hit series Ratched in a custom latex pinup outfit, while her husband put his signature spin on Woody by wearing a white t-shirt, dark wash jeans and a beanie

Hailey and Justin Bieber Dress Up as a Sexy Nurse and Woody from Toy Story for Halloween

Hailey and Justin Bieber put a modern spin on Halloween couple’s costumes this year.

The model, 23, transformed a sexy Nurse Dolly from the Netflix hit series Ratched in a custom pinup outfit by Vex Latex. Her musician husband, 26, dressed up as much cooler version of Woody from Toy Story, incorporating his signature street style with a white t-shirt, dark wash jeans and a beanie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while we're not sure if Nurse Dolly (played by Alice Englert) and the iconic cowboy rag doll would make a good couple, the Biebers couldn't have looked better together.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Casamigos

Hailey revealed her costume on Instagram Sunday morning, writing, "a very RATCHED Halloween 🕷🕷🕷 📸📸 @amberasaly" alongside four photos of herself channeling the dark and twisted nurse character. As per usual, the fashionable star and her stylist Maeve Reilly paid close attention to detail — Hailey paired the look with a matching scrub hat, classic red lipstick, vintage curls, a syringe and a "Dolly" pin.

The "Intentions" singer also posted several photos of the costumes, which he and Hailey wore to Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party attended by celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, The Weeknd, Winnie Harlow, Jaden Smith and more on Saturday night. Jenner's party was a large gathering, despite California's strict Covid restrictions, and not all guests wore masks. Guests were required to take rapid coronavirus tests before entering.

The couple also stopped by the Casamigos Tequila truck where they fueled up with refreshments and posed for more pictures.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Casamigos

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Casamigos

Hailey and Justin's Halloween celebrations came just days after his documentary titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter debuted on YouTube. In the 30-minute special (which serves as a follow-up to his docuseries Seasons) the "Holy" singer looks back on how he regained a positive and healthy mental outlook after years in a dark place.

"There were times when I was really, really suicidal," he says in the doc. "Really like, 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent. The pain was so consistent. I was just suffering ... like, 'Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

"I would just encourage people, hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud. There's a freedom in that," says Bieber. "I could have avoided a lot of pain."

Elsewhere in the special, Bieber explains that facing your hardships and pitfalls is the best way to "grow" as a person: "It's so hard to show your weakness, but acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow."

Image zoom Credit: Justin Bieber/Youtube

In March 2019, a source close to the singer told PEOPLE he was beginning to "thoughtfully" put his mental health as a priority.

The source explained how his wife Hailey Baldwin was instrumental in supporting him through the process.