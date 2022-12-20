Lifestyle Style 8 Exercise Essentials Hailee Steinfeld Can't Live Without Actress, singer-songwriter and Core Hydration ambassador Hailee Steinfeld walks PEOPLE through her wellness journey, staying fit and the products that get her through a workout By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Hedy Phillips Published on December 20, 2022 04:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty 01 of 09 Hailee Steinfeld's Wellness Philosophy Vivien Killilea/Getty Hailee Steinfeld is returning to the core of wellness. The actress and singer-songwriter, 26, tells PEOPLE that over the years she's reached a "new level [of] what it means to take care of myself" just by going back to the basics. During her reset, the Hawkeye star says she leaned on her partnership with Core Hydration for motivation. "I feel like my wellness goals really align with [them]," shares the brand ambassador, who adds that that the collab with the premium water brand has reminded her that nurturing your wellbeing can "be as simple as staying balanced, staying hydrated and checking in with yourself." The wellness space isn't new territory for the Oscar nominee who, alongside her brother, enjoyed an active lifestyle through sports growing up. She owes it to her dad, a professional fitness trainer who encouraged the two early on. Now, they enjoy father-daughter workouts. "I'm so lucky to have my dad as my personal trainer. Not only selfishly do we get to spend that kind of time together when I'm on the road and when I'm home, but he knows what I'm capable of and he pushes me and he inspires me," shares Steinfeld. "The man is the most incredible guy you'll ever meet in your life." The True Grit star loves to run, and circuit train, and enjoys doing pilates, yoga and taking dance classes with her girlfriends, all of which have helped her challenge her physical endurance and exercise her emotional and mental strength. Ahead, Steinfeld reveals the products that always have her back when she's working out, from her favorite sunscreen and sneakers to the water that keeps her on the move.

Electrolyte and Mineral-Infused Water

Steinfeld admits she was once "somebody who had to be reminded to stay hydrated." Now, this pH-balanced Core Hydration H2O is something she "can't live without." Her number one tip for drinking enough H2O every day: Start early; drink often. "It [should] be the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning. Then throughout the day, just maintain. You'll feel the difference, 100%." Plant-Based Protein Bars

For a "quick energy boost and a great protein source," Steinfeld snacks on these crispy Mezcla bars, flavored in peanut butter, matcha vanilla, hot chocolate and maple blueberry. "These are so yummy. When I find something that I'm obsessed with, oh my God, it becomes the only thing in my bag until the end of time. And these bars are incredible," she says.

Eyebrow Gel

"Eyebrows are super important for me – if I don't have those suckers brushed up and looking good, it's not great for anyone involved," jokes Steinfeld. The actress keeps her arches locked in place with this "good, solid, trusty" Patrick Ta sweep-on eyebrow gel, which she "highly recommends" for its mighty hold and long-lasting wear. Lip Balm

Another one of Steinfeld's "current obsessions" is this coral-tinted lip balm formulated with nourishing ingredients such as moringa oil and mango butter. "Nothing like keeping your lips hydrated. I love MARA, and this lip balm is so hydrating and so silky."

Sunscreen

When she's out and about, Steinfeld always looks to Supergoop! to make sure her skin is protected. "Sometimes just using the Glowscreen, putting a little bit of lip balm on, curling my lashes – I feel like I have a full face [of makeup on]. But, I'm protected from the sun, most important," shares Steinfeld.

Silk Scrunchies

"Not only do I feel fancy wearing a silk scrunchie, but they're great for no breakage and no creasing," raves Steinfeld of the one hair accessory she lives in. Running Sneakers

"Running shoes are hard to come by [especially] ones that are cute and supportive. APL fits the bill perfectly," says Steinfeld, who rocks her pair whenshe's traveling too. Out of the few APL sneakers she has stashed in her closet, she loves to sport a neutral-hued or all-white pair, such as these TechLoom Pro sneakers.

Activewear

Pieces from beloved sustainable activewear brand Set Active are a must for Steinfeld who wears athleisure "90% of the time." When she's not breaking a sweat, fun items like this cropped crew neck in Lollipop, inspire her to get a session in.