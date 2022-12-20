8 Exercise Essentials Hailee Steinfeld Can't Live Without

01 of 09

Hailee Steinfeld's Wellness Philosophy

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld is returning to the core of wellness.

The actress and singer-songwriter, 26, tells PEOPLE that over the years she's reached a "new level [of] what it means to take care of myself" just by going back to the basics.

During her reset, the Hawkeye star says she leaned on her partnership with Core Hydration for motivation.

"I feel like my wellness goals really align with [them]," shares the brand ambassador, who adds that that the collab with the premium water brand has reminded her that nurturing your wellbeing can "be as simple as staying balanced, staying hydrated and checking in with yourself."

The wellness space isn't new territory for the Oscar nominee who, alongside her brother, enjoyed an active lifestyle through sports growing up. She owes it to her dad, a professional fitness trainer who encouraged the two early on. Now, they enjoy father-daughter workouts.

"I'm so lucky to have my dad as my personal trainer. Not only selfishly do we get to spend that kind of time together when I'm on the road and when I'm home, but he knows what I'm capable of and he pushes me and he inspires me," shares Steinfeld. "The man is the most incredible guy you'll ever meet in your life."

The True Grit star loves to run, and circuit train, and enjoys doing pilates, yoga and taking dance classes with her girlfriends, all of which have helped her challenge her physical endurance and exercise her emotional and mental strength.

Ahead, Steinfeld reveals the products that always have her back when she's working out, from her favorite sunscreen and sneakers to the water that keeps her on the move.