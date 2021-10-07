Hacks Costars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder Twin in Identical Tuxedos at Women in Film Awards

Crystal Award Honorees Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, wearing Max Mara, attend the Women in Film Honors: Trailblazers of the New Normal sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, and Lexus at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Hacks costars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder's matching tuxedo moment was most definitely intentional.

When Smart, 70, and Einbinder, 26, hit the 2021 Women in Film Honors red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the actresses posed side by side modeling identical Max Mara pantsuits perfectly tailored to each of their figures. Both women accessorized with drop earrings, but they differed when it came to the rest of their accessories.

Einbinder went monochromatic to complete her look, opting for a simple black clutch and matching pumps. As for Smart, the actress added a bit of pizzazz with a shining, crystal-embellished envelope clutch and sparkling silver Jimmy Choo pumps.

The coordinating style moment was actually planned by Smart, revealed Einbinder in an Instagram post. "*If you can believe* the matching tuxedoes were Jean's idea! Eternal thanks to @womeninfilmla for including us and @carlclemonshopkins for speaking so beautifully 🤍," she said.

Smart and Einbinder were Crystal Award honorees at the event, which supports Women in Film's educational and philanthropic programs and advocacy for gender parity in the entertainment industry. This year's fellow honorees included actresses Marlee Matlin and Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie producer Ashley Levinson and Coda's screenwriter Siâ­­­­n Heder.

"We are honoring these pairs of women with the Crystal Award to reflect the collective effort it takes to transform this industry into one that rewards equality and succeeds as it becomes more inclusive," Women in Film's Executive Director, Kirsten Schaffer, said in a statement.

Just last month, Smart received the award for outstanding lead actress in comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on the HBO Max show. In Hacks, Smart plays comedy legend Deborah Vance, a diva trying to maintain her relevance at the Las Vegas casino where she performs. To help freshen up her act, she hires joke writer Ava (played by Einbinder).

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty