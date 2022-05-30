These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16
If you're looking for a go-to bag that is roomy enough to take to the gym, on your commute to work, and then on a weekend trip, it's time to head on over to Amazon. You'll find plenty of gym bags that can easily double as weekender bags, and some options are on sale.
Amazon has a ton of spacious gym bags that are travel-ready, and now is the perfect time to stock up on weekend bags that are carry-on friendly, have pockets for wet clothes and toiletries, and are lightweight enough to lug around while you travel. Summer is quickly approaching, after all.
Because Amazon offers what can feel like an overwhelming amount of options, we've combed through them and found the bags worth adding to your luggage collection. Below, we've highlighted our top picks, ranging in all different kinds of styles and patterns, and some are even from classic brands like Adidas, Puma, and Nike, so you can find something you'll use all summer long, and for seasons to come.
Shop Gym Totes That Double as Weekender Bags
- Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag, $26.99–$36.99
- Puma Women's Evercat Jane Tote, $30
- Adidas Women's All Me Tote Bag, $36.09 (orig. $45)
- Nike Sportswear Essentials Tote Gym Bag, $86.95 (orig. $95.70)
- Champion Signal Tote, $16.37 (orig. $25)
- Hokemp Gym Bag, $23.99
- WolfWarriorX Gym Bag, $24.99 (orig. $28.99)
- Fila Acer 25″ Sport Duffel Bag, $32.29 (orig. $50)
Weekender bags can (and should) be spacious and easy to lug around. With a large interior that's home to multiple compartments, the Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag has more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "absolutely perfect." The bag is available in 11 colors and is made from a water-resistant material. All those separate pockets it has inside allow you to separate dry and wet clothes and it features a shoulder strap so you can carry it crossbody, as it's carry-on friendly, too. It's no wonder it's Amazon's best-selling gym tote bag.
If you like your shoes to have their own space in your bag away from your clean clothes, this gym bag that is marked down to just $18 is a solid option, as it has a compartment at the bottom of the bag that's waterproof and a zipper enclosure. Other gym bags worth noting are the Nike Sportswear Essentials Tote Gym Bag, the Fila Acer 25″ Sport Duffel Bag, and the Adidas Women's All Me Tote Bag, which are all currently marked down. Reviewers love that the Adidas tote has "so many pockets" and how "sturdy" and "durable" the Fila Duffel Bag is.
For those looking for a ton of space, the WolfWarriorX Gym Bag gives you the most bang for your buck — and it's just $26 right now. The large bag has four main compartments, including two on the sides, one large main section, and a zipper pouch. Its external zipper pocket is ideal for storing small items like phone chargers and headphones, while the padded shoulder strap works to support your upper body while you travel. And as one five-star reviewer pointed out, the "great little gym/overnight bag" is "definitely better than most duffels [this] size [and] price."
Looking specifically for a commute bag you can take right to a workout? The Champion Signal Tote is perfect for storing a laptop, water bottle, and gym clothes. The external zipper keeps all of your items secure, while the shoulder strap is comfortable for when you're walking around. One shopper called it the "perfect gym bag" and added that the tote "sits on my shoulder nicely and doesn't fall off." And it's on sale for just $16 — can't beat that.
Before you book your next weekend getaway or head out to work up a sweat, make sure you're all set with one of these highly-rated gym bags that double as solid weekend duffels. They'll make all your travels that much easier.
