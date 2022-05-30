These 'Durable' Gym Bags Can Double as Weekend Bags, According to Shoppers — and Sale Prices Start at Just $16

If you like your shoes to have their own space in your bag away from your clean clothes, this gym bag that is marked down to just $18 is a solid option, as it has a compartment at the bottom of the bag that's waterproof and a zipper enclosure. Other gym bags worth noting are the Nike Sportswear Essentials Tote Gym Bag, the Fila Acer 25″ Sport Duffel Bag, and the Adidas Women's All Me Tote Bag, which are all currently marked down. Reviewers love that the Adidas tote has "so many pockets" and how "sturdy" and "durable" the Fila Duffel Bag is.