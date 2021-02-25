These $25 Amazon Leggings with Pockets Big Enough to Hold a Bottle of Wine Might Just Go Viral

Before I could officially dub them my favorite leggings of all time, I had to do a few more tests to see how they held up compared to other brands I've owned, like Athleta and Outdoor Voices. I did an intense Peloton cycling session followed by some light weightlifting and, to my surprise, the high waistband didn't roll or bunch up. They passed the squat test with flying colors too. Plus, the fabric is incredibly soft and easy to slip on and off, which is important to me because I am not a fan of compression leggings that feel like a second skin.