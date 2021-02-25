These $25 Amazon Leggings with Pockets Big Enough to Hold a Bottle of Wine Might Just Go Viral

Carly Kulzer is an e-commerce writer who tested the Amazon leggings that claim to hold an entire bottle of wine.
Usually, when you're searching for a pair of leggings with pockets, it's for holding smaller essentials like your phone, keys, or credit cards. But Amazon reviewers are obsessing over these Gym People leggings for a different reason: to hold a bottle of wine. Yes, you read that right. The pockets can securely hold entire bottles of wine, liquor, or water while working out, and the fabric "snaps back in place like [the bottle] was never there," as one shopper put it.
"Some reviewers have taken to posting pictures with wine bottles in the pockets and they're not kidding or exaggerating," said another five-star reviewer. "My iPhone 7 Plus fits completely within the side pockets, and I can tell it's not going anywhere."
Not only do these leggings have large, durable pockets, but they're also made with ultra-stretch fabric that's soft to the touch and completely opaque. You can confidently do multiple types of workouts in these leggings without worrying about unknowingly showing too much. Plus, the material wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable at all times.
After reading through pages of five-star reviews raving about the pockets on these leggings, I immediately bought a pair for myself and put the whole wine bottle-in-the pocket claim to the test. Spoiler: It really is worth the hype. I'm not much of a wine drinker (tequila is my drink of choice), but I took both bottles for a run around my house and up the stairs.
Just like other shoppers said, the bottles didn't budge and the fabric wasn't stretched out at all afterward. Although I don't plan to do a workout with a bottle of alcohol in my pocket, it does give me confidence that my phone and other essentials like a water bottle will be secure while hiking and biking outdoors.
Before I could officially dub them my favorite leggings of all time, I had to do a few more tests to see how they held up compared to other brands I've owned, like Athleta and Outdoor Voices. I did an intense Peloton cycling session followed by some light weightlifting and, to my surprise, the high waistband didn't roll or bunch up. They passed the squat test with flying colors too. Plus, the fabric is incredibly soft and easy to slip on and off, which is important to me because I am not a fan of compression leggings that feel like a second skin.
Needless to say, The Gym People leggings are my new go-to leggings for everything from working out to lounging around the house (with a bottle of tequila in my pocket, if I so choose). I honestly can't stop raving about them to everyone I know. And for less than $30 a pair, you bet I already have more in my Amazon cart.