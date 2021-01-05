Shoppers Say This $22 Sports Bra Is the ‘Best Fitness Purchase’ They’ve Ever Made
Nothing motivates us to get our bodies moving more than cute workout gear — and what better time to refresh your activewear than at the start of a new year? If you’ve resolved to work out in style in 2021, then we have a feeling you’ll absolutely love the Gym People Longline Sports Bra from Amazon.
Made from a soft and comfortable spandex fabric blend, this $22 sports bra is stretchy, breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. Some shoppers have even touted the fabric as “buttery-soft” and “silky,” and who doesn’t love that? With over 2,300 five-star customer reviews (including one from a shopper who referred to it as the “best fitness purchase” they’ve ever made), it’s no wonder this style is quickly making its way up Amazon’s Best-Sellers list.
“This shirt is the most comfortable workout shirt I have ever owned,” a customer said. “The material is extremely soft, flattering and stretchy.”
Buy It! The Gym People Longline Sports Bra in Vintage Purple, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
“Y’all I’m screaming!” another wrote. “I love this top SO much. I’m obsessed. It covers my large chest perfectly and provides support without squishing my boobs into a uniboob. It also has a little bit of compression to provide extra support.”
Further bolstering the sports bra’s ultra-comfy fabrication and flattering fit, hundreds of shoppers have compared The Gym People Longline Sports Bra to pieces from pricier activewear brands like Lululemon, Athleta, and Victoria’s Secret.
“This is the best Lululemon Align Tank dupe!” said one reviewer. “I’m honestly surprised this top hasn’t gotten more attention because it is such a gem!"
“I am IN LOVE with this top!” another happy customer wrote. “It is the perfect Align Tank dupe, except better! 1) It’s a fraction of the price, 2) Same style, 3) Great support, silky soft, sweat wicking material. I give this 5 stars for sure…I’m already going through my closet to get rid of some other sports bras that I don’t like because I’d rather wear these!”
Available in 13 gorgeous colors and patterns — including pastels and camo and leopard prints — this $22 longline sports bra is not only a steal, but also the perfect piece to amp up your workout wardrobe for the new year. Scroll down to shop it at Amazon in a few of our favorite colors available now.
Buy It! The Gym People Longline Sports Bra in Black Leopard, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Gym People Longline Sports Bra in Denim Blue, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
Buy It! The Gym People Longline Sports Bra in Pink, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
