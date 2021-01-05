Shoppers Say This $22 Sports Bra Is the ‘Best Fitness Purchase’ They’ve Ever Made

Made from a soft and comfortable spandex fabric blend, this $22 sports bra is stretchy, breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking. Some shoppers have even touted the fabric as “buttery-soft” and “silky,” and who doesn’t love that? With over 2,300 five-star customer reviews (including one from a shopper who referred to it as the “best fitness purchase” they’ve ever made), it’s no wonder this style is quickly making its way up Amazon’s Best-Sellers list.