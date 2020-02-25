Gwyneth Paltrow’s famous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle is back in stock!

On Monday, the Goop creator appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that the sold-out product has been restocked.

“We have more now!” the actress told host Jimmy Kimmel as he brought out a sample of her candle.

Paltrow and her uniquely-scented item went viral earlier this year after it’s launch, and it was quickly bought-out by fans who were curious about the star’s interestingly-named product.

The Iron Man actress went on to explain the hilarious back story for the infamous scented wax — which was created for Paltrow by her friend, Douglas Little, a perfumer who started the Heretic Parfum label.

“So Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic Perfum, we’re very close friends and we work together a lot and he does all of our fragrances for us,” Paltrow explained to Kimmel.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More Stars Go Makeup-Free at Goop Dinner Party

“One day, we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said this, as a joke,” she said, while pointing at the words “This Smells Like My Vagina” printed on her candle.

“But then, I was like wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that,” the star added. “What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table. And then [Little] made it and I thought he had just made one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Goop

Kimmel then joked with Paltrow, asking whether they ran tests to make sure the smell of the candle was accurate, telling the star, “It smells nice, it smells a little bit masculine, really.”

“Well its not really supposed to smell like a vagina. I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part, so we are kind of like ‘Yo!'” the star explained while slamming the candle down on Kimmel’s desk.

The late-night host then wanted to know if she would ever consider making one for men, because “we have a lot of shame too,” he said.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes That She Was ‘on Mushrooms’ When She Made the ‘Smells Like My Vagina’ Candle

And while Paltrow couldn’t confirm if Goop would ever carry a men’s verison of the candle, she did tell Kimmel about a Canadian candle company that made a “This Smells Like My Balls” candle.

“It was 25 percent more expensive than this because of the wage gap,” she said, receiving a round of applause from the studio audience.

Paltrow’s vagina candle retails at $75, and is described to have a “beautifully unexpected scent” on Goop’s online shop.

“This candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth,” the candle’s description reads.

And while many seem intrigued by the one-of-a-kine item, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart recently said she wouldn’t buy the unique candle during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month.

“I’m sure it’s sold out,” Stewart said on the show at the time. “She does that kind of irritating … she’s trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her, and that’s great. Let her do her thing.”

While adding, “I wouldn’t buy that candle.”