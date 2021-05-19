Colby Watson says in the class-action lawsuit that the candle became "engulfed in high flames" after burning for about three hours

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Sued After Man Says Her 'This Smells Like My Vagina' Candle Exploded

A Texas man is suing Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness brand Goop after he says his scented candle exploded.

Colby Watson filed a class-action lawsuit in California on Monday, alleging that he purchased the famous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle for $75 from the Goop website in January, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

In the complaint, Watson says that upon lighting the candle for the first time it "exploded" and was "engulfed in high flames" after it had been burning for about three hours, the news outlet reports. No injuries were reported.

Watson also provided photos of the "exploded" candle, which were obtained by TMZ. In the photo, the candle appears to be charred yet still largely intact.

The candle has two warning labels explaining safety measures which include regular trimming of the wick and a two-hour time limit for burning.

In his complaint, Watson acknowledged that he had let the candle burn for longer than recommended.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Goop said: "We're confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product."

"We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell," the statement continues. "Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle—has substantiated the product's performance and safety through industry standard testing."

The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle is part of a line of products supplied by Heretic, a natural perfume company. The candle is sold out on both of the companies' sites.

The collection also includes candles called "This Smells Like My Orgasm" and "This Smells Like My Prenup."