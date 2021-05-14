Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Snap of Daughter Apple for Her 17th Birthday: 'You Are Just So Cool'

Gwyneth Paltrow can't believe that her daughter Apple Martin is already 17 years old.

The Goop founder, 48, posted a photo of her grown-up, lookalike daughter sitting by the ocean sporting beachy waves and hot pink nail polish on Instagram along with a heartfelt message for Apple's 17th birthday on May 14.

"Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much," Paltrow wrote.

"I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel," the mom of two concluded.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin | Credit: Goop

Paltrow recently told PEOPLE that while Apple doesn't want her advice "on anything" she has come to accept that her mom earned her "style icon" status for good reason.

"My daughter likes my style now, which is great because there was a period of time where she thought I was a total loser," Paltrow told PEOPLE. However, her son Moses, 15, (whom she also shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) feels a little bit differently: "My son, he never likes it if I wear anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut. He wants me to dress very conservatively when I leave the house."

gwyenth paltrow and daughter apple Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/instagram

Now that Apple's in her teens (and the same shoe size as her mom) she's also started snatching her favorite footwear from Paltrow's wardrobe.

"Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my T-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes," Paltrow said during an appearance on People (The Show!).

The mother-daughter duo likes to bond over makeup, too.