Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Sexy, Silky Pajamas for Dreamy Goop Dinner Party with Cartier

Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow brought out her colorful PJs for a sleepover-themed party in celebration of the wellness brand's new skincare launch

Gwenyth Paltrow is all about sexy sleepwear!

On Monday, the Goop founder headed to East Hampton where she hosted a summer dinner party with Cartier to celebrate her brand's upcoming skincare drop, the GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.

In coordination with the evening's chic pajama dress code — inspired by the product's "beauty sleep in a bottle" hype — Paltrow, 49, donned a vibrant yellow silk Olivia von Halle pajama set (styled with the top unbuttoned to reveal a matching bralette) and lime green silk Olivia von Halle slippers with playful feather detailing. She wore a simple gold chain necklace and tossed her hair up into a bun for an even further relaxed vibe.

Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop

The dinner party, which was a Goopified version of a "sleepover," took place in a private carriage house located in a fruit tree garden. It also incorporated dinnerware from Goop's second collaboration with Social Studies into the dreamy tablescape, and guests enjoyed a garden-inspired meal prepared by chef Olivier Cheng.

Guests also went home with Goop-branded tote bags filled with goodies including the GOOPGLOW collection, the Entrelacés de Cartier Trinket Tray and a Desmond and Dempsey pajama set with jaguar-print eye mask.

Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop

Goop's new soothing and restorative skincare addition is only one of the brand's buzz-worthy products that launched this year.

In June, Paltrow teamed up with fellow lifestyle entrepreneur and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian on the "This Smells Like My Pooshy" candle.

A spin-off of Goop's viral "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle from 2020, the Goop-Poosh scent includes notes of geranium, green pepper and timur berry, as well as sweet aromas like ylang-ylang and honeysuckle, on top of a black-gardenia scent. It's packaged in the brand's signature black jar.

"When we recognize the work and passion and dreams of another woman and let ourselves feel part of it, let ourselves feel inspired by it, we connect to the energy field of limitlessness," Paltrow captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Kardashian. "And in that field, there is plenty of room for each woman to create whatever career, business, marriage, success she can specifically dream up for herself. It is all ready for the taking, and no one can take it away from you. We bring you this candle in that spirit."

Alongside this powerhouse collaboration, Paltrow expanded her Goop marketplace with a partnership with Uber Eats this February.

"I'm super excited to partner with Uber Eats on my first ever Super Bowl spot, because there is truly nothing easier than having all of your favorite Eats (and 'Don't Eats'!) delivered," Paltrow said in a statement referring to the array of Goop beauty and sexual wellness products made available to New York and Los Angeles residents on the platform.