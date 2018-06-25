Gwyneth Paltrow is having a busy summer! She kicked things off on Memorial Day with a vacation in Mexico with her soon-to-be-husband Brad Falchuk, and she just spent this weekend yachting with designer Valentino Garavani in Capri!

The actress shared snaps with the legendary designer and his business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, on board a yacht, where she was seen lounging in an itty-bitty black bikini teamed with tousled beachy waves.

She also shared a photo of herself taking a twilight stroll arm-in-arm with the two legends.

While Paltrow and Valentino may have just bumped into each other in Italy, their meeting could also mean the actress is consulting with the designer about her wedding dress.

After 45 years at the helm of his eponymous label, Valentino stepped down in 2007 at the age of 75. He continues to be a fashion tastemaker, and many stars (including Kim Kardashian West and Anne Hathaway) praise the designer for his creative genius. So while it’s unlikely Paltrow’s dress will be designed by Valentino himself, Paltrow may turn to the label, now headed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, or pull something vintage from the archives.

Paltrow and Falchuk are set to tie the knot soon. They got engaged early this year and celebrated their engagement with a star-studded bash in April (with Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson in attendance), followed shortly by Paltrow’s bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico, where she was joined by Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and more.

While we don’t know many details about her upcoming nuptials, in early May she told Good Morning America that her daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12 (with ex-husband Chris Martin) are excited for her big day.

“They are excited,” she said during the interview. “It’s a very happy time, I have to say.”