Gwyneth Paltrow Turns 48 in Nothing But Her 'Birthday Suit' as Brad Falchuk Shares Sweet Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her birthday by taking it all off!

In honor of her 48th turn around the sun, The Politician star posted a playful photo on social media, in which she posed for the camera while completely nude. “In nothing but my birthday suit today,” she captioned the photo, which showed off her toned physique, before going on to give one of Goop’s latest releases a shout out.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off,” she added.

Hours earlier, the Goop founder also joked about being in her birthday suit, sharing in a video that the "best place to be naked” was near her husband Brad Falchuk.

Meanwhile, in his own loving tribute, Falchuk spoke about his wife's more casual side.

“This badass is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place,” Falchuk, 49, wrote alongside a photo in which Paltrow kicked up her heels while relaxing on the couch in loungewear.

“She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you,” he wrote. “PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyenth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!”

Later this month, the couple will also have another milestone to celebrate: their second wedding anniversary! Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September 2018 during an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home.

As for how the pair are staying connected, the mom of two recently told PEOPLE that they have simple daily routines.