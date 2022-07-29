Gwyneth Paltrow Thought Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skincare Trend Was Something 'Sexual'

The two entrepreneurs talk all things skincare in a new episode of Hailey Bieber's Youtube series Who's in My Bathroom

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting to the bottom of the "glazed donut" skincare trend!

In a new episode of Hailey Bieber's Youtube series, Who's in My Bathroom, the model, 25, sits down with the Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder as they both walk through their own skincare routines.

The two entrepreneurs showcased both of their own lines of skincare. For Paltrow, 49, it's her line from Goop and for Bieber, her newly launched Rhode skincare.

Paltrow showcases her products which includes an exfoliator, an oil, moisturizer, "sleep milk" a product the Goop founder says helps correct dark spots and fine lines and lastly a lip balm.

Then, Bieber jumps into her "Rhode routine" starting with the Peptide Glazing Fluid.

"Glazing fluid?," Paltrow asks. "What are you glazing?"

"Glazing the skin, glazing the face," Bieber clarifies before telling Paltrow that she knows she wants to know more about "this glazed donut concept."

"I didn't come up with this concept," Bieber explained. "This is something that I feel like has always been in the skincare world. For me, its about the look, that sheen, that glowy glazy sheen. I don't want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut."

"Where did your head go?," Bieber asked Paltrow.

"First it went to, like, does that mean someone wants to like lick your face?," she said before saying she thought "glazed donut" sounded "sexual."

Bieber joked, "You're like 'What's this new position everybody's getting into? The Glazed Donut.' "

After the two get out a giggle, Bieber continues with her routine sharing her line's Barrier Restore Cream and Peptide Lip Treatment.

Bieber launched her Rhode skincare line last month, though just days later was hit with a lawsuit for trademark infringement by a 9-year-old fashion company that shares the name of her skincare line, Rhode – which is Bieber's middle name.

RHODE cofounders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for a preliminary injunction ordering Bieber to stop using "rhode" for her brand, according to documents provided to PEOPLE. They also asked her to change the name of her brand, as per a statement given to PEOPLE.

On July 22, her company filed an emergency letter motion related to the making of rhode, a documentary on the brand that was released on Bieber's YouTube channel that day.

As per documents obtained by E! News, Bieber submitted the video to the court for review and, after viewing, the judge denied the preliminary injunction motion, allowing Bieber and her team to release the video and continue brand promotion as the trademark lawsuit continues.