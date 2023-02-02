Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt 

In an archival closet tour, the actress and Goop founder showed off some of her most sentimental pieces of clothing

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 08:21 PM
Brad Pitt and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend "The Pallbearer" New York City Premiere on April 28, 1996 at the Tribeca Film Center in New York City
Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel.

And she revealed that she still has one clothing item worn from her '90s romance with Pitt — a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress.

"I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City. "It's giving that very '90s 'I don't give a f---k [attitude]."

The couple even matched in tiny-framed sunglasses and similar golden blonde highlights. For his part, Pitt wore a pastel striped sweater vest layered over a white tee shirt and mid-rise pants.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/brad-pitt/" data-inlink="true">Brad Pitt</a> and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend "The Pallbearer" New York City Premiere on April 28, 1996 at the Tribeca Film Center in New York City
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, began dating in 1994 when they met on the set of the movie Seven. While working on Seven Years in Tibet on location in Argentina, Pitt popped the question in December 1996 after the pair had been dating for two years.

Although they split in 1997, six months after their engagement, Pitt and Paltrow still have a close friendship.

"I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he told British Vogue in September while announcing the launch of his skincare line Le Domaine Skincare. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

Paltrow's closet tour also featured a number of pieces from her own G. Label Goop clothing line as well other nostalgic relics marking her career milestones, including a pair of "sweet little pink Manolo Blahnik" bow-tie sandal heels worn for her first Oscar win in 1999. She was awarded for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love. She wore the shoes underneath a baby pink Ralph Lauren taffeta gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow
J. Vespa/WireImage


Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The pieces in Paltrow's closet are not only reserved for special occasions, but are also kept in tact for when her 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, wants to shop them. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her I have plenty of '90s [pieces]."

Chanel : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Apple Martin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Apple, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has already followed in her mom's fashionable footsteps.

Last week, the teen made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel Haute Couture show, for which she donned the label's signature checkered print in a black-and-white dress-cardigan set. She also joined Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton in the front row.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Admits She Uses Her Under-Eye Masks During Meetings: 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Gwyneth Paltrow, apple martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Outfit Highlight Reel — and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes a Cameo
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Opens Up About Her First Fashion Show and Her 'Mix of '90s and Cool Grandpa' Style
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'
Hailey Bieber
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kylie Jenner Best Fashion Moments
Kylie Jenner's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
reese witherspoon
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow look beautiful and happy while strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, on August 3, 1996
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship: A Look Back
Doja Cat Iconic Looks
Doja Cat's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'
Gwyneth Paltrow attends 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's 'Pretty Much' Friends with All Her Exes: 'I Don't Want to Have Bad Blood'
City of love with you know who
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Pics from Romantic Getaway to 'City of Love' with Husband Brad Falchuk
Chris MArtin and Gwyneth Paltrow
All About Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's 2 Kids
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Brad Falchuk attend Netflix's "The Politician" Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) ; HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Isn't Bothered by Her Friendship with Ex Brad Pitt, Actress Says