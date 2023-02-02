Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt 

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel.

And she revealed that she still has one clothing item worn from her '90s romance with Pitt — a white floral-embroidered Calvin Klein dress.

"I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt," she said, referring to their date night at the 1996 premiere of The Pallbearer in New York City. "It's giving that very '90s 'I don't give a f---k [attitude]."

The couple even matched in tiny-framed sunglasses and similar golden blonde highlights. For his part, Pitt wore a pastel striped sweater vest layered over a white tee shirt and mid-rise pants.

Paltrow, 50, and Pitt, 59, began dating in 1994 when they met on the set of the movie Seven. While working on Seven Years in Tibet on location in Argentina, Pitt popped the question in December 1996 after the pair had been dating for two years.

Although they split in 1997, six months after their engagement, Pitt and Paltrow still have a close friendship.

"I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]'s done [with Goop]," he told British Vogue in September while announcing the launch of his skincare line Le Domaine Skincare. "She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it's been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe."

Paltrow's closet tour also featured a number of pieces from her own G. Label Goop clothing line as well other nostalgic relics marking her career milestones, including a pair of "sweet little pink Manolo Blahnik" bow-tie sandal heels worn for her first Oscar win in 1999. She was awarded for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love. She wore the shoes underneath a baby pink Ralph Lauren taffeta gown.

The pieces in Paltrow's closet are not only reserved for special occasions, but are also kept in tact for when her 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, wants to shop them. "I've saved a lot of shoes for Apple. Lucky for her I have plenty of '90s [pieces]."

Apple, whom Paltrow shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, has already followed in her mom's fashionable footsteps.

Last week, the teen made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Chanel Haute Couture show, for which she donned the label's signature checkered print in a black-and-white dress-cardigan set. She also joined Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton in the front row.