Summer Stripes! Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Blue and White Bikini
The actress was spotted at the beach in the Hamptons over the weekend
Gwyneth Paltrow is truly the best endorsement for her health and wellness brand Goop.
The 47-year-old actress was spotted at the beach in the Hamptons over the weekend, putting her impressive bikini body on display in a blue-and-white striped two-piece (and proving that her dedication to fitness and wellness really works!).
Paltrow — whose open-minded approach to anti-aging, fitness, dieting, natural healing and more often makes headlines and even became the subject of her six-episode Netflix series, The Goop Lab — recently flaunted her toned figure on Instagram in a photo with daughter Apple Martin, 16.
The duo looked practically identical in matching leggings and sports bras while doing an at-home Tracy Anderson Method workout in late July.
"2 generations of fanatics @tracyandersonmethod 💕" The Politician star captioned the post, revealing in the comment section that she and Apple (whom she shares with ex Chris Martin) were both wearing matching black-and-white pairs of Hoka One One running shoes in the cute mirror selfie.
Earlier this month, Paltrow brought together her teenage daughter and mom, actress Blythe Danner, for a special multi-generational gathering to introduce them to the products in her latest Goop skin launch and talk all things beauty. In the campaign video shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Apple asked her mother and grandmother: "At what age did you feel the prettiest?"
After some thought, the Iron Man actress said she felt especially great in her late 30s and does accept that aging can be "hard."
"It's definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don't necessarily feel your best self externally," she said. "But the irony is it's that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful."