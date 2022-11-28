Gwyneth Paltrow Goes On Shopping Spree with Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin: 'Whoops'

Gwyneth Paltrow is soaking up quality time with daughter Apple Martin — by doing some shopping!

On Sunday, the Goop founder shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city the 18-year-old calls home since starting college this fall.

In a photo on her Instagram Stories, Paltrow and Martin look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie photo — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "whoops."

The mother-daughter duo also posed for a selfie in at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black with Paltrow smiling as Martin gives a little duck face. Both mom and daughter accessorized their looks with gold jewelry. Martin wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while Paltrow stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.

Along with Apple, Gwyneth shares son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Back in June, Paltrow congratulated her daughter on her high school graduation by sharing a photo from the special day on her Instagram Story at the time. In it, the star could be seen posing beside her daughter and Martin, 45.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," she wrote, adding a "Class of 2022" sticker under the sweet family photo.

A month prior, the Academy Award winner celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday. On Instagram, Paltrow shared a picture of the teen posing in front of a mirror, writing in the caption how "proud" she is of her.

"18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she wrote. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

"Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you," the mom of two continued.

"Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama."