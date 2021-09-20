Chris McMillan — the pro behind Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" hairstyle — is also responsible for this couple's iconic beauty moment

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the Story Behind Her Matching Haircut with Brad Pitt in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her most memorable hairstyles over the years — from iconic to questionable.

In an Instagram video promoting her new GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum ($48), the actress took a trip down memory lane with assistant Kevin Keating. The longtime friends remember Paltrow's dark brown color while filming Bounce in the year 2000, her admittedly damaged blonde waves at the SAG Awards later that year and (of course!) her matching blonde pixie cut featuring side-swept bangs with then-boyfriend Brad Pitt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Awww, matching haircuts!" the Goop founder, 48, said when Keating pulled out an iconic photo of the pair at the 1997 premiere of The Devil's Own. "We went to the same stylist for the cut. [Celebrity hairstylist] Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this."

Paltrow said she and Pitt did not match their looks on purpose that night, then shut down Keating when he asked if they should give the Oscar-winning actor a call.

"No! Why would we call him?!" she quipped. To which her assistant responded, "We'd like to talk about the look!"

"No! Nobody asked me about involving Brad Pitt," The Politician star said, seemingly referring to the format of the GOOP promo video.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

"He's on my Grindr, though, let me get him that way," Keating joked at the end of the clip.

In her Instagram caption, Paltrow (who's now married to producer Brad Falchuk) said, "If I ever try to pull off a '90s crimp again, please stop me," before explaining the thought process behind Goop's latest launch.

"I do still bleach my hair, obviously, and I've always wanted a quick fix to smooth damage, frizz, dryness and split ends," the Iron Man actress began. "So the @goop team made just that: a preshampoo glow serum treatment clinically proven to deliver results."